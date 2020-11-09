StressFreeCarRental.com expands into South African Car Rental Market.
Despite a big reduction in the size of the global car rental market due to the Covid pandemic, StressFreeCarRental.com continues expansion into new markets.MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South African customers can now take advantage of StressFreeCarRental.com’s price match guarantee on car rental deals at car hire locations throughout South Africa.
StressFreeCarRental.com compares car hire deals from a wide range of locations in South Africa including all major airport and city locations. Wherever they’re available, car hire deals are also included that offer a low security deposit and can be collected using a debit card.
‘We’ve spent the last 12 months building partnerships with all of the leading car rental brands in South Africa and we’re committed to making the car hire booking process as stress-free as possible. Our focus is on offering customers total transparency on all costs for their car rental, including all of the fees that are payable at the desk” said StressFreeCarRental.com CEO, John Charnock.
Launched in 2019, the website initially focused on the UK market and is now expanding into other international markets starting with South Africa which will be closely followed by Australia, New Zealand and the USA.
‘We’re already starting to see bookings from South African customers, where we’re seeing particularly high demand for larger vehicles like people carriers and minibuses. We see the South African market as a great opportunity for growth and we’re looking forward to building volume over the next few years’ Mr Charnock added.
South African rentals can be booked on the website by paying a small deposit online which is refundable if the booking is cancelled within 48 hours of collecting the car. Refunds are processed within 24 hours of receiving a cancellation request.
