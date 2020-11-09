Ruppert Landscape Appoints Cid Wilson and John C. Wagner to Board of Directors
LAYTONSVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruppert Landscape recently appointed Cid Wilson of the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility and John C. Wagner of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to join the company’s Board of Directors.
As President and CEO of the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR), Cid Wilson helps guide advocacy efforts to increase the representation of Hispanics in Corporate America. In service of these efforts, Wilson directs programs and initiatives that advance Hispanic inclusion in the areas of employment, procurement, philanthropy, and governance at Fortune 500 companies. Wilson was appointed by President Barack Obama to the National Museum of the American Latino Study Commission, served as Board Chairman of the Friends of the National Museum of the American Latino from 2012 to 2016, and continues to lead advocacy efforts aimed at sustaining Congressional support for the museum’s completion. His passion for service is exemplified through board memberships with leading minority advocacy groups, including LatinoJustice PRLDEF, the National Council of La Raza, and Dominicans on Wall Street. He is the former National President of the Dominican American National Roundtable and a Gold Life Member of the NAACP. Before joining HACR, he spent 20 years in corporate finance and Wall Street equity research. In 2006, Forbes ranked him the #1 Financial Analyst in his field covering primarily the automotive industry and specialty retailing companies focused on unique and specialized consumer products. Wilson graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in economics. He is a proud Dominican American with Bergen County, New Jersey, roots.
“As a company with a diverse workforce, many of whom are of Hispanic heritage, we will most certainly benefit from Cid’s cultural perspective and insight into how we can further engage and empower our people.” said Phil Key, President of Ruppert Landscape. “Additionally, his considerable analytical experience makes him a valuable addition to our board as we aim to make data-driven decisions to grow the company in a way that benefits employees.”
As the National Director for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., John C. Wagner focuses exclusively on the risks associated with construction and real estate companies. Before Gallagher, he founded and was CEO of Construction Risk Solutions, LLC (CRS), a high-end management consulting and risk management firm that specialized exclusively in large construction companies. Prior to starting CRS, Wagner was Executive Vice President of Willis of Maryland, where he managed the Construction Practice for the Mid-Atlantic region. During that time, the team grew from a start-up group to one of the largest construction risk management teams in the country, with a dominant position in the area of surety. He acquired his unique knowledge of the construction industry through his work with several large construction companies. Wagner is a national speaker on the subjects of Surety and Risk Management and previously served as an adjunct professor at his alma mater, Millersville University. He holds a master’s degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“John has extensive experience in the construction industry, which constitutes about half of our business, and is deeply knowledgeable on the subject of safety and risk management,” said Craig Ruppert, Ruppert Landscape CEO. “Perhaps more importantly, he is intimately familiar with the Ruppert culture through our long-time partnership with Gallagher and has been supportive of our various initiatives over the years. Additionally, he has experience in succession planning, having developed a CEO forum group that helps transition second and third generation family businesses. We are looking forward to the many insights that he will undoubtedly bring as a member of our board.”
Ruppert Landscape, a family and employee-owned business, has been an industry-leading provider of commercial landscape construction and management services for almost 50 years. Headquartered in Laytonsville, Maryland, the company employs over 1700 people and serves customers from 26 branches in eight primary markets: Philadelphia, Baltimore, D.C., Richmond, Raleigh, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Houston. The company has a long-standing tradition of growing its team and giving back to the community. Visit us at www.ruppertlandscape.com.
The Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) is one of the most influential advocacy organizations in the nation representing 14 national Hispanic organizations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Their mission is to advance the inclusion of Hispanics in Corporate America at a level commensurate with their economic contributions. To learn more, visit www.hacr.org.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., a global insurance brokerage, risk management, and consulting firm, serves communities around the globe, helping clients address risk, protecting assets, and recovering from losses. Their goal is to provide products and services that keep businesses and institutions running and enable individuals and families to face their future with confidence. To learn more, visit www.ajg.com.
