Pradeep Mahajan joins Smart ERP Solutions as Vice President of Operations for United Arab Emirates and Africa Regions
Smart ERP Solutions, Inc. leverages Pradeep Mahajan’s vast industry knowledge and experience in information technologyPLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart ERP Solutions, Inc. (SmartERP) announced that Pradeep Mahajan has joined Smart ERP Solutions as the Vice President of Middle East Operations and Africa Regions. Mr. Mahajan comes with over 28 years of experience as a delivery expert in Information Technology with a proven ability to successfully direct Information Technology, ERP, and support services operations.
Mahajan has deep expertise in overseeing technology improvement initiatives, aligning technology services with business goals, and leading enterprise-wide ERP implementations, upgrades, and support projects. Mahajan also has an extensive background in program and project management, consulting, and business development. He has worked across various domains such as education, manufacturing, finance and banking, pharmaceuticals, retail, and technology services. His previous experiences involved heading the Global Business Development Team at Kastech Software Solutions and as Project Director at Hexaware.
“Pradeep comes with extensive sales, account management, and delivery management experience,” stated Anand Kavatkar, Chief Financial Officer, Smart ERP Solutions. “His background of working with small and large IT companies in various regions will help SmartERP strengthen our partnerships, develop strategic alliances, and expand our sales presence in the Middle East and African markets.”
About Smart ERP Solutions, Inc.
Founded by Oracle/PeopleSoft veterans, Smart ERP Solutions, Inc. is a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications space providing innovative, cost-effective, and configurable solutions and services that efficiently extend ERP systems' capabilities to meet specific business process needs. SmartERP enables clients to seamlessly integrate their people, processes, applications, and data, across an enterprise, enabling the organization to streamline its operations and support business growth.
