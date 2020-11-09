Joseph Nantomah of Mentor America to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Dream is the belief that anyone can achieve their own definition of success no matter who they are, where they were born or what class they were born into.

Born in Nigeria “with nothing,” Joseph Nantomah first came to America with only $5,000 in his pocket.

Today, Nantomah has founded 13 companies, including Mentor America, a premier coaching company dedicated to providing high quality life and business coaching to enable clients to transform their life. Since its founding, Mentor America has impacted the lives of more than 500,000 people worldwide.

“My goal is to teach people practical steps to become independent and work within the system to become successful,” says Nantomah.

From a young age, Joseph Nantomah possessed a natural desire to assist others. Known as “The Black Mentor,” Nantomah helps his clients find a clear purpose in their life and business, to release the power within them, reach their aspirations and fulfill their lifelong dreams.

“There's a thin line between a mentor and a motivational speaker,” explains Nantomah. “Motivational speakers don’t actually have to practice what they preach. A mentor is telling you, ‘I have done this.’ I'm not here to motivate you. I'm trying to show you how you do it.”

Nantomah says America is the best place on Earth to make a difference so long as you get out there and put in the work.

“When I first came to this country, the only thing I was entitled to was a library card,” recalls Nantomah. “I read about Warren Buffett. I read about Steve Jobs.”

Today, Nantomah is also president of Prosperity for Africa, a non-profit organization working with black communities in America to grow their businesses. Since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prosperity for Africa has single-handedly fed 25,000 Africans in Nigeria, Ghana and Uganda.

Nantomah’s work with the organization was inspired by his meeting with Vice President Mike Pence.

“Success is not just making money,” says Nantomah. “Vice President Pence told me, ‘When you come to America, you work hard to become successful, but you never forget to give back.’ I will never forget those words. That has been my propelling force.”

