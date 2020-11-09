BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Appoints Bina Chaurasia to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) today announced the appointment of Ms. Bina Chaurasia to the Company's Board of Directors as an independent director, effective November 6, 2020. Additionally, Ms. Chaurasia will serve as a member of the Compensation Committee of the Board. The appointment of Ms. Chaurasia brings the total number of the Company’s board members to eleven.

Ms. Chaurasia currently serves as the Chief Administrative Officer and Chief People Officer of Tanium, a privately held endpoint security and systems management company based in Emeryville, California, where she is responsible for human resources, global real estate and facilities, and global enablement. Ms. Chaurasia was previously the Chief Human Resources Officer at Ericsson. She joined Ericsson after working for Hewlett-Packard, where she was the Vice President of Global Talent. Prior to that, Ms. Chaurasia was Vice President of Global Human Resources at Gap Inc. Ms. Chaurasia has also held senior human resource leadership roles at PepsiCo-Yum! and at Sun Microsystems.

“We are very pleased to welcome Bina Chaurasia to our board of directors,” said Greg Trojan, Chief Executive Officer. “Bina is a distinguished executive with extensive human resource experience, which will be of considerable value to BJ’s as we continue to build a national brand that delivers a higher quality, more differentiated casual dining experience to consumers and a great place to work for our team members.”

