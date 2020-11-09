Hohenwald Man Arrested Following TBI Child Pornography Investigation

NASHVILLE – Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Technical Services Unit have arrested and charged a Hohenwald man accused of possessing and transmitting child pornography.

Last Monday, TBI received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department regarding the online activity of Dylan Lee Wilson (DOB 6-1-76). During the investigation, Agents determined Wilson possessed and transmitted several dozen images and videos consistent with child pornography on the mobile messaging application Kik.

On Sunday, Agents arrested Wilson and charged him with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. At the time of this release, Wilson remained in the custody of the Davidson County Jail on $100,000 bond.