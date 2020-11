Knightsbridge International Real Estate Officially Launches New London Office

Knightsbridge International's New London Office

Knightsbridge International Real Estate is an industry leading residential and commercial agency with a dynamic approach to buying and selling prime real estate

BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peter Lowes, alongside the Founder of Knightsbridge International Real Estate, Christie Glennon, are pleased to announce that they will be opening a brand new location on Fulham Road, in London, England. According to Lowes, the additional location will act as a gateway to a continued expansion in Europe and abroad.The experts at Knightsbridge pride themselves on their dynamic and multifaceted approach to buying and selling real estate. With a comprehensive array of proven marketing tactics, the company specializes in providing sales opportunities both nationwide and globally."We are excited to begin a new real estate endeavor across the pond", states Peter Lowes, " We as a dedicated team are always searching for new opportunities and are looking forward to the company's continued expansion."Peter Lowes understands that buying or selling a property requires an extensive amount of time and research. With a vast knowledge of the real estate landscape, the professionals at Knightsbridge are prepared to help their clients throughout the entire process.For more information on Knightsbridge International Real Estate and a detailed list of brokers, please visit the official site here. Clients can also sign up for a free marketing analysis of their home by filling out the contact form provided.About Peter LowesPeter Lowes is a dedicated real estate professional and a critical broker at Knightsbridge International. Well versed in both residential and commercial properties, Lowes is committed to providing a top-quality service while delivering high-end results.Alongside the continued success of his real estate ventures, Lowes is also an active member of his local community. As a strong supporter of environmental sustainability, Lowes founded the non-profit organization, Teaching Environmental Awareness , or TEA, which aims to highlight the ongoing global challenges facing the environment.Contact Information:Source: Peter LowesEmail: peter@kbire.comWebsite: http://peter-lowes.com/