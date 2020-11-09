National Society of Black Engineers Hosts NSBE ALL IN In Summit to Help Companies Take Next Step Towards Social Justice

/EIN News/ -- ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT: National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) hosts virtual NSBE ALL IN Summit to introduce and connect corporations with proven programs to help deliver on their commitment to drive real change for the Black community.

WHEN: Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm (EST)

WHY: During the height of the reactions to the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, corporations issued statements and pledges daily. Many of these companies were interested in supporting the fight for social justice but struggled with how to translate that desire to actionable, measurable corporate initiatives.

The NSBE ALL IN Summit connects those corporations that have committed to affecting real change for the Black community with proven ways to do so. Register now for this virtual summit and learn about the mission and scalable programs that NSBE has already implemented that deliver measurable results:

FUND THE MISSION Empower NSBE to expand its programming, build out its infrastructure, diversify its member support services, and amplify its impact to meet the Society's strategic goal of graduating 10,000 Black engineers annually by 2025.



NSBE S UMMER ENGINEERING EXPERIENCE for KIDS (SEEK) PROGRAM Power the growth of an unforgettable summer STEM adventure that targets underrepresented 7 to 11-year-olds across the country in the SEEK program.



NSBE JR . Rapidly scale up 500 new NSBE JR. chapters to students of color from 3rd – 12th grade discover firsthand how engineering and technology relate to the world around them.

NSBE CAREER ACADEMY Increase the reach and scale of the NSBE Career Academy to provide critical "soft skills" for new entrants into the workforce and beyond.



The NSBE ALL IN Summit will feature a mix of leading national executive sponsors and NSBE leadership:

Sandra Evers-Manly, Vice President, Global Corporate Responsibility, Northrop Grumman Corporation

Gary Johansen, Executive Director, Engineering – Power Systems Business, Cummins Inc.

Leslye Miller Frasier, National STEM Chair, The Links, Incorporated

Jocelyn Jackson, National Chair, NSBE

Karl Reid, Executive Director, NSBE

To learn more and register, visit: https://allin.nsbe.org/

ABOUT NSBE

With more than 600 chapters and more than 22,000 active members in the U.S. and abroad, the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) is one of the largest student-governed organizations based in the United States. NSBE, founded in 1975, supports and promotes the aspirations of collegiate and pre-collegiate students and technical professionals in engineering and technology. NSBE’s mission is “to increase the number of culturally responsible black engineers who excel academically, succeed professionally and positively impact the community.”

For more information, visit www.nsbe.org and www.socialjustice.nsbe.org.

Yvette Watson National Society of Black Engineers 703-966-6793 ywatson@nsbe.org