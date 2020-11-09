Pitt County Superior Court Sessions Canceled for Week of November 9-13 Due to COVID-19 Testing

Pitt County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Marvin Blount announced today that all sessions of superior court are canceled for the week of November 9-13 out of an abundance of caution while testing for COVID-19 is conducted. Superior court cases scheduled to be heard this week will be rescheduled. All sessions of district court will take place as scheduled.

The courthouse and clerk of superior court's office remain open.

Additional Information

By order of the Chief Justice, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. Masks or face coverings are required in all courthouses. Filings are encouraged to be mailed and will be treated as timely if received by mail within 5 days of the due date.

Some court matters can be processed online at www.NCcourts.gov/services.

For the latest information on court closings, visit www.NCcourts.gov