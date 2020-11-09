Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MDES Phone Numbers Change in Contact Center to Better Serve Mississippians

For Immediate Release Date: November 9, 2020

Jackson, MS ---

 

Today, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security announced a change in phone numbers for their Contact Center in an effort to streamline services for Mississippians requiring assistance with Unemployment Insurance Assistance. The new numbers go into effect Thursday, November 12, 2020.

 

Claimants should call: 601-493-9427 or 601-326-1119 for the following services.

  • To file unemployment claims,
  • Ask questions about existing claims,
  • Password reset assistance, and
  • How to file weekly certifications

 

Claimants should call: 601-493-9427 for the following services.

 

Call 601-855-3133 for the following services.

 

The MDES Contact Center is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

For more information, please visit https://mdes.ms.gov.

