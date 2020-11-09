Enriching and Uplifting Six-Week Guided Journal Empowers Readers to Release Fear and Find Healing, Growth and a Deeper Connection to Self

‘Sacred Listening’ by Margaret J. Coan is a quiet, reflective space for self-discovery and spiritual development

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life is full of transitions. Whether positive or negative, anticipated or unexpected, change can stir up feelings of stress, uncertainty and aimlessness. Through her book, “Sacred Listening: From Fear to Love,” author and artist Margaret J. Coan seeks to help readers who are undergoing a significant transformation find their footing and develop a solid body-mind-spirit connection rooted in love rather than fear.

Designed with six weeks of journal prompts, experiential exercises and holy listening meditations, “Sacred Listening” encourages readers to slow down, create space for themselves, reflect on who they are at their core and determine if their life is in harmony with their soul’s purpose. Each day offers a new opportunity to delve further inward and discover one’s needs and desires, heal old wounds and damaging beliefs, nurture a deeper love and appreciation for one’s self and others, and build a relationship with the Creator. Coan also includes her personal reflections at the start of each chapter as a reminder that no one is alone in their journey.

“Sacred Listening” was inspired by both Coan’s own spiritual pilgrimage and her professional work with people experiencing major life changes like homelessness and bereavement. Through her book, she hopes to reach others who are navigating similar challenges and offer guidance as they embark on their path to heal, grow and become who they are designed to be.

“Author Margaret Coan has done all the prep work for you, the reader, to participate in a spiritual retreat at home at a doable pace,” wrote Amazon reviewer Molly O. Hart. “The workbook format is easy to follow. The reflections, journal prompts, experiential exercises and listening prompts are all worthwhile chances for personal growth.”

Written for spiritual seekers who are ready to let go of fear, ask the deeper questions and sit in the discomfort of self-discovery, “Sacred Listening” is an interactive, hands-on guide to awakening and actualizing the authentic self within.

“Sacred Listening: From Fear to Love”

By Margaret J. Coan

ISBN: 9781452553634 (softcover); 9781452553627 (electronic)

Available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Balboa Press

About the author

Margaret J. Coan is an author and artist. She has been a caseworker for the homeless and the bereaved in hospice. She studied at the pastoral care program at Loyola University Maryland. Her life experience as a wife, mother of three sons, caseworker for the homeless and bereavement counselor for hospice has given birth to her gift of creating and facilitating sacred listening groups designed to support those in time of transition. She is passionate about art as a tool of self-expression and a way to learn and connect with the Divine Creator, and enjoys beadwork, collage, printing, interior design, photography, crochet, dance and piano-playing. She also loves to travel and spend time in nature through camping, hiking, biking and gardening. Coan currently resides in Maryland with her family, where she is in the process of writing three other books.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 877-407-4847 today.

Attachment

Leslie Standridge LAVIDGE 4809982600 lstandridge@lavidge.com