Wisconsin Drug Take Back Collection 1st in the Country; Collects Nearly 90,000 lbs. of Unwanted Medications to Fight the Opioid Epidemic

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that at Drug Take Back Day, held on October 24, 2020, Wisconsin had a total collection of 89,982 lbs. Wisconsin had the largest Drug Take Back collection in the country this year.

“Thank you to the many Wisconsinites who safely disposed of unused and unwanted medications, making Wisconsin’s Drug Take Back the most successful in the nation. Your efforts help with the fight against substance-use disorder by ensuring that those unused medications won’t be diverted,” said Attorney General Kaul.

Statewide 230 law enforcement agencies hosted Drug Take Back events and collected disposed drugs from 485 permanent drug disposal boxes at law enforcement agencies across the state. These permanent drug disposal boxes are accessible year-round.

Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.

Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them, and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes.

Drug Take Back Day would not be possible without assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the generous support of Fuchs Trucking, Covanta Energy, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Indiana State Police, Waukesha County, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, and all participating local law enforcement agencies.

The collected medications were boxed, palletized, shrink wrapped, and secured for transportation to Covanta Energy Corporation in Indianapolis, where the drugs will be incinerated.

To find a permanent drug disposal box near you, go to: https://doseofrealitywi.gov/drug-takeback/find-a-take-back-location/