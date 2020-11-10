The Gastrointestinal Society and CSIR Launch Videos on Living with IBD
To expand our reach and support for persons living with IBD, we have just produced four short educational videos that focus on different aspects of the disease.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gastrointestinal (GI) Society and the Canadian Society of Intestinal Research (CSIR) have launched helpful resources to recognize Crohn’s and Colitis Awareness Month. As part of their mission on improving the lives of individuals with GI and liver diseases and disorders, the GI Society and CSIR have created these resources to provide individuals living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) access to vital and trusted health information from the safety and comfort of their own homes during these challenging times.
What is IBD?
Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a term that primarily refers to Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, which are diseases that affect the gut. However, there are also other types of IBD, such as microscopic colitis. Canada has among the highest rates of IBD in the world, totalling as many as 270,000 individuals. About 10% of newly diagnosed cases of Crohn’s disease each year are in children.
Individuals with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis may experience symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhea (including bloody stools), constipation, fever, and many others. Currently, there is no cure for IBD, and its causes are still not fully understood. However, individuals can manage their symptoms and consequences of the disease through lifelong dietary and lifestyle modifications, medications, and surgical interventions.
Educational Resources on IBD
GI Society president and chief executive officer, Gail Attara, says, “To expand our reach and support for persons living with IBD, we have just produced four short educational videos that focus on different aspects of the disease. You can watch these videos now at www.badgut.org/livingwithibd. We developed these resources in collaboration with Dr. James R. Gray, a gastroenterologist, Anne-Marie Stelluti, a registered dietitian, Dr. Alan Low, a pharmacist, Maureen McGrath, a registered nurse and sexual health educator, GI Society staff, and Hole Hog Media.”
These videos offer necessary tools and information on living with IBD. They consist of 1) an overview of inflammatory bowel disease, 2) nutrition 3) medications, and 4) sexuality while living with IBD, including self-confidence and mental health, which is an under-acknowledged gap in care for individuals affected by IBD.
Individuals who’d like to take control of their health and learn more about their digestive condition can also track their diet, lifestyle, symptoms, sleep patterns, and more by purchasing one of the GI Society’s Digestive Health Journals on Amazon (Canada and US). Proceeds will directly fund the organizations’ programs and services, which promote education and awareness along with advocacy for appropriate and affordable access to healthcare.
The GI Society and CSIR also have an extensive library of free, medically sound, trusted resources on a variety of topics regarding inflammatory bowel disease. This includes information on biologics and biosimilars, medical cannabis, vaccines for IBD, accessing care during COVID-19, and more. Anyone can access these by visiting www.badgut.org.
New Research
To bolster research efforts, the GI Society and CSIR conducted a global study, IBD: What’s Missing in Your Care?, to understand individuals’ experiences with these diseases and to identify opportunities in improving care and treatment. They will also be publishing results of their study on biologics and biosimilars in Canada. These studies will be available later in November, so stay tuned!
About the Canadian Society of intestinal Research and Gastrointestinal Society:
The Gastrointestinal Society and the Canadian Society of Intestinal Research (CSIR) are registered charities that collaborate to promote evidence-based information on gastrointestinal and liver diseases and disorders. For 44 years, CSIR has been providing patient and professional information on GI and liver diseases and disorders. They also work closely with government at all levels toward system-wide improvements in care and treatment. To learn more about the GI Society and CSIR, as well as access their free programs and services, visit www.badgut.org | www.mauxdeventre.org
