VHC’s Veterans Share Important Veterans Day Message for Those Who Served

Veterans at Veterans Home Care’s headquarters in St. Louis Missouri from left Sean Davis-Marines, Haley Sears-Army, Karl Konzelman-Army, Larry Kay-Army, Jeremy Settlemyer-Navy, and Angel Russell-Army. Veterans Home Care has successfully served more than 18,000 veterans and their spouses since 2003.

Attention: Veterans Who Served in World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam or the Gulf War and Families of these Heroes

Every day is Veterans Day here at Veterans Home Care,” — President and Retired Army Brigadier General Larry Kay

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ST. LOUIS, MO -- November 5, 2020 -- The staff of veterans at Veterans Home Care has an important Veterans Day message for aging veterans, and their families, who have served in World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam or the Gulf War, about a little known VA benefit to help cover medical and custodial care costs.The VA benefit is a pension paid to veterans (or their surviving spouses) with an additional amount called “ Aid and Attendance ” to assist those who are disabled and need help to live safely at home.The benefit can cover medical and custodial care costs up to $1,911 per month for a single veteran, up to $2,266 for a married veteran and up to $1,228 for a surviving spouse.“Many are aware the VA compensates veterans who are injured or disabled as the result of military service. There’s also a lesser-known VA pension for wartime veterans who do NOT have a service-connected disability. We want veteran families to know about both,” says President and Retired Army Brigadier General Larry Kay, one of several veterans on the VHC team.Veterans Home Care through its VetAssist Program, helps aging veterans and surviving spouses nationwide secure the Aid and Attendance pension. VetAssist connects a national network of 3,800+ home care agencies with eligible veterans and spouses who need an in-home caregiver.Included are help with transportation, meal preparation, medication reminders, light housekeeping and personal care such as bathing, dressing and using the bathroom. VetAssist clients also receive the VetAssist Companion, the latest medical alert system powered by Amazon Alexatechnology.VetAssist can also arrange for adult day care. The cost of care is offset with the Aid and Attendance VA funds. There’s never a charge for help with the VA application.“Every day is Veterans Day here at Veterans Home Care,” says Kay. “We are dedicated to helping our aging veteran brothers and sisters, and their families, who have given so much to our country to live a better life.”For eligibility requirements and additional information visit www.VeteransHomeCare.com or call toll free 888-314-6075 for a free consultation.ABOUT VETERANS HOME CAREVeterans Home Care, a woman-owned business headquartered in St. Louis, was founded in 2003 by Bonnie Laiderman to help wartime veterans and their surviving spouses who qualify, apply for a non-service related disability pension from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which can pay for assistance with activities of daily living in their homes. VHC’s VetAssistProgram utilizes a network of more than 3,800 home care agencies to provide home care, matches them with caregivers and follows up to assure that the veteran or spouse remains in compliance with VA guidelines to continue receiving the pension. Veterans Home Care has helped more than 18,000 veterans or their surviving spouses to access VA benefits for the care they need. Veterans Home Care is not a government agency and is not affiliated with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Visit https://veteranshomecare.com

My Mission Continues-Retired Brigadier General and President of Veterans Home Care Larry Kay