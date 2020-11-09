PA Senate Democrats Announce Series of Virtual Health Care Enrollment Events

Statewide, Pa. − November 9, 2020 − Pennsylvania Senate Democrats today announced a series of virtual health care enrollment events to help constituents through the process of selecting an insurance plan through the new Pennsylvania state exchange, Pennie.

The Senators are offering 15 events primarily in a remote setting, with the utmost consideration of COVID-19 safety. Constituents will be able to make appointments for Zoom consultations with health insurance navigators online. Senators will also host virtual townhalls with the PA Insurance Department and navigators to answer general questions in a safe, remote group setting.

This is the first year that Pennsylvanians will be using a state exchange to purchase insurance instead of the federal ACA exchange. Pennie will be open for new and updated enrollments from November 1 to January 15 and subsidies are available to the many state residents who will qualify.

Constituents are reminded to have a few pieces of information handy as they go through the enrollment process: documentation to verify your annual income (a W-2 or paystub) and a driver’s license or other government-issued photo ID.

Senate Democrats will host the following events during the enrollment window, with more to be added to the schedule:

November 12, 3 to 8pm – Virtual Enrollment – Hosted by Senator Pam Iovino

November 17, 6 to 8pm – Virtual Enrollment – Hosted by Senator Lindsey Williams

November 17, 6pm – Virtual Townhall – Hosted by Senator Katie Muth

November 18, 9am to 4pm – In person enrollment – Hosted by Senator Judy Schwank

November 18, 9am to 5pm – Virtual Enrollment – Hosted by Senator Steve Santarsiero

November 18, 12pm – Virtual Townhall – Hosted by Senator Jay Costa

November 19, 4 to 8pm – Virtual Enrollment – Hosted by Senator Katie Muth

November 23, 3 to 8pm – Virtual Enrollment – Hosted by Senator Pam Iovino

November 23, 3 to 7pm – Virtual Enrollment – Hosted by Senator Art Haywood

December 2, 2pm – Virtual Townhall – Hosted by Senator Maria Collett

December 4, 4 to 8pm – Virtual Enrollment – Hosted by Senator Jay Costa

December 10, 9am to 5pm – Virtual Enrollment – Hosted by Senator Steve Santarsiero

December 17, 3 to 7pm – Virtual Enrollment – Hosted by Senator Art Haywood

January 13, 3 to 7pm – Virtual Enrollment – Hosted by Senator Art Haywood

To sign up for any of these events or check for updates, please visit healthcareforpa.com.

