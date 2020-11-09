TBI Agents Investigating Cheatham County Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 23rd District Attorney Ray Crouch, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday night in Cheatham County.

The incident happened at approximately 11:15 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Pheasant Court in Kingston Springs. Initial reports from the scene indicate a deputy from the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic-related call, and after he arrived, he encountered the home’s resident, Terry David Fox (DOB 7-20-62), who was armed with a handgun on the front porch. During the exchange, the deputy gave several commands for Fox to drop his handgun, which Fox did not do. The situation escalated for reasons still under investigation, and resulted in the deputy firing his service weapon, striking Fox, who died at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, as TBI Agents continue to gather any and all relevant evidence, interviews, and information. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

As a reminder, the TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests solely with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

