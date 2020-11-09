APO Group Vice President Media Relations Fathima Ebrahim to help evaluate Silver Quills entries for International Association of Business Communicators Africa Region

APO Group (https://APO-opa.com/), the leading pan-African communications and business consultancy, is proud to announce that Fathima Ebrahim VP: Media Relations, will be an evaluator for the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Africa Regional Silver Quills awards (https://www.IABC.co.za/).

This year there will be 27 evaluators and moderators taking part, with 54 entries submitted across the 25 categories. The senior communication professionals that comprise the evaluation committee include:

Amanda Hamilton-Attwell, ABC Andre Oberholzer Ann Farndell, ABC Caren Venter Carla Pattison Carol Allers, ABC Christine Breet Daniel Munslow Deyasha Sukdeo Elsabe Coetzee Elzette van Niekerk Fathima Ebrahim Ilze Olivier Jeannette Coetzee Jo Eyer Lacea Loader Mari Lee, ABC (Chair) Phumi Dhlomo Rachel Mothibatsela Roslyn Jones Sophia Dower Stephanie Griffiths, ABC Sylvester Chauke Tanya Aucamp, ABC Taryn van Olden, ABC Theresa Lee (Co-chair) Willa de Ruyter

The IABC Africa Regional Silver Quill Awards programme recognises business communication excellence across the continent. The Quill Awards programme salutes work that makes a significant contribution to business outcomes. Each entry is evaluated by two senior communication professionals using a seven-point scale of excellence, seeking whether communicators can demonstrate the impact their work has had on business goals, and that are innovative and unique.

The spirit behind the Quill Awards is both the recognition and the continuous learning and professional growth that salutes communicators, their team and organisations.

The aim is to encourage the pursuit of excellence rather than competition. In today’s fast-paced world, it has become even more important for great communicators to be recognised, rewarded and celebrated.

And once you have Silver, go for Gold with the global Gold Quill Awards, that has its early bird closing deadline on 8 January 2021. More information is available on https://gq.IABC.com/.

Fathima has been active in the communications, PR and media industries for over 20 years, working with international and local brands and companies. She is a member of the IABC Africa Region and has had the opportunity to network with communicators across the globe and has had the privilege of being an evaluator for the past 3 years.

“We wish all the entrants the best of luck for the announcement, and to the IABC for having such a huge impact on business communicators across Africa,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of APO Group.

Mari Lee, Chair of the Africa Business Chapter said “There is a marked difference between the Quills and other award programmes that African communication professionals have access too. Other award programmes evaluate creative implementation, and trends based on the entries received, and evaluate quality of campaigns against each other. The Quills require very specific strategic thinking, research, business and communication results, and the creative work being placed in strategic context. The key to winning Quills is brilliant work on a strategic business level, and on a creative tactical communication level. We are excited to announce the winners of the region mid-November.”

