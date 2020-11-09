Diamanti Named as Finalist for 2020 CRN Tech Innovator Award and as an IDC Innovator in Containerized Application Storage Platforms

Industry Recognition Reflects Diamanti’s Continued Innovation and Leadership in Kubernetes Application and Data Management

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamanti, the company that streamlines Kubernetes application and data management for global enterprise, today announced it has received several recent accolades for its continued innovation in the market. CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Diamanti as a finalist in the 2020 CRN Tech Innovator Awards, recognizing the company for its Diamanti Spektra™ multi-cluster, multi-cloud Kubernetes platform in the Container Technology category. Diamanti was also recognized as an Innovator by IDC in its IDC Innovators in Containerized Application Storage Platforms, 2020.



“We are honored to be recognized by CRN and IDC, as it underscores Diamanti’s continued commitment to innovation by providing a simpler, more efficient approach for the enterprise to adopt Kubernetes,” said Tom Barton, CEO, Diamanti. “Kubernetes is becoming more ubiquitous as a way to deliver on the promise of hybrid cloud, but it can still be a complicated technology. Diamanti provides users with seamless solutions to overcome challenges associated with Kubernetes management at lowest Total Cost of Ownership. These accolades highlight why Diamanti is winning with enterprise customers worldwide.”

CRN Honors Innovation in the IT Channel

The annual CRN award program honors innovative vendors in the IT channel across 49 technology categories, in key areas ranging from cloud to security to storage to networking. CRN editors assessed hundreds of vendor products along multiple criteria, including uniqueness, key capabilities, technological competency, and addressing customer needs. The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/ techinnovators .

Diamanti Spektra, which was named as a finalist for the CRN Tech Innovator Awards, delivers a cloud-native management plane and data fabric for Kubernetes that enables container-based hybrid clouds. Combining a single-pane of glass approach to management of a high performance distributed software layer and I/O acceleration technology, Diamanti Spektra enables enterprises and managed services providers (MSPs) to break from legacy architectures in order to manage, migrate and protect stateless and stateful applications in Kubernetes with security, high availability, backup and disaster recovery built in.

“CRN’s Tech Innovator Awards celebrate technology vendors that empower end users and promote business growth for solution providers with pioneering, purpose-built solutions,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Congratulations to each of this year’s CRN Tech Innovator Award finalists! We are honored to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are powering IT transformation and innovation.”

IDC Names Diamanti an Innovator in Containerized Application Storage Platforms

IDC Innovators are emerging vendors that have demonstrated either a groundbreaking business model or an innovative technology or both. The report underscores that, “users can provision and administer Kubernetes clusters hosted in the datacenter, at the edge, or in the cloud and manage them from that single control plane aimed at both enterprises and managed service providers.”

The report also notes, “the multicluster, multicloud management control plane adds to this by being a plug-and-play offering that can manage Kubernetes clusters, applications, and data, regardless of where the clusters reside.” To view the full overview by IDC, please visit https://diamanti.com/resources/idc-innovators-containerized-application-storage-platforms/

About Diamanti

Diamanti is solving the challenge of container-based hybrid clouds with the best enterprise-optimized platform for managing Kubernetes applications and data. Diamanti’s Kubernetes platform propels enterprises to break from legacy architectures and rapidly adopt and expand Kubernetes on-premises and in the cloud, with security, high availability, and resilience built-in. Based in San Jose, California, Diamanti is backed by venture investors ClearSky, CRV, Engineering Capital, Goldman Sachs, GSR Ventures, Northgate Capital, Threshold Ventures (formerly DFJ Venture), and Translink Capital. For more information visit www.diamanti.com or follow @DiamantiCom.