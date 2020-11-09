Guggenheim Securities Hires David Levin to Expand Equity Capital Markets

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that David Levin will join the firm as a Senior Managing Director in Equity Capital Markets, focusing on providing clients with equity and equity-linked financing solutions through the public and alternative equity capital markets. Mr. Levin will commence work at Guggenheim in December 2020.



Mr. Levin joins Guggenheim from Barclays, where he most recently served as a Managing Director in the Global Consumer Retail Group. Prior to joining the Global Consumer Retail Group, Mr. Levin served as Barclay’s US Head of Equity Capital Markets. Mr. Levin has more than two decades of investment banking experience and has advised companies across a broad range of industries as they have raised capital through equity and equity-related products. Mr. Levin began his investment banking career at Lehman Brothers.

“We are excited to welcome David to Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, Co-CEO of Guggenheim Securities and Head of Investment Banking. “We have made extraordinary progress across our rapidly growing equities platform, including strong performance in the secondary markets and significant activity in the public and private equity capital markets. David will be a critical driver of our continued growth. He has an impressive track-record of delivering for clients across equity and equity-linked products and a deep understanding of the equity capital markets. We look forward to David’s continued success at Guggenheim.”

Mr. Levin earned his B.A. in Economics from Wesleyan University. He will be based in Guggenheim’s New York office.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $295 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,400 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/ guggenheimptnrs .

1Assets under management are as of 09.30.2020 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $69bn.

