DLAB by Desklab: New & Improved 2nd Generation Razor-Thin Portable Monitor and Workstation Back in Stock

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Those with cluttered bags, briefcases, and backpacks have a reason to rejoice. The launch of DLAB, an all-in-one portable monitor, promises to eliminate the need for cables, speakers, dongles and more, putting all of these capabilities in one razor-thin package. It's the new & improved second generation monitor from popular monitor technology brand Desklab.

DLAB has consistently been sold out for most of 2020 due to work-from-home movement and the resulting massive demand for portable monitors. Enthusiasm for DLAB’s unrivaled capabilities, versatility, and portability quickly caught on around the web upon its launch in early-2020. Now, for the first time ever, DLAB is back in stock on time for holiday shopping.

“DLAB is revolutionary because it has really techy features like 4K LED picture, dual speakers, and smart mirroring but is still easy enough for anyone to use,” remarked one of the founders, Ariel. “Just plug and play, it’s that simple. We’re excited how DLAB is going to offer people a whole new way to work and play on the go, and we’re thrilled that our customers feel the same.” DLAB is currently available at https://dlmonitor.com/

DLAB touts itself as much more than a portable touchscreen monitor. With a plethora of features not found in competing devices, DLAB combines all of the capabilities needed for on-the-go productivity in one package.

Perfect for freelancers, travelers, professionals, designers and more, DLAB can connect to any device via USB-C and boost productivity in an instant. With advanced mirroring technology, DLAB can become a second monitor or lend a desktop interface to your mobile device, allowing busy mobile users to escape bumbling thumbs and autocorrect and turn their phone into an easy-to-use workspace.

The advanced touch monitor is perfect for swiping on Netflix, typing, editing photos, and touching up fine details with a stylus. DLAB can also be used vertically and is ideal for coders and editors.

DLAB’s amazing 4K picture and dual-speaker sound make it the perfect tool for collaborating, impressing colleagues at meetings, or relaxing with some entertainment on the go. Thanks to its durable design, eye safety features, and energy efficiency, users will be able to enjoy DLAB anytime and anywhere without hassle.

Fully equipped with two HDMI ports, two USB-C ports, a Micro SD port, and a 3.5mm Aux port, DLAB is ready to transform any device into a 4K workstation. Say goodbye to expensive dongles and adapters and plug and play with DLAB. It even charges devices so users don’t have to worry about finding those precious outlets while on the move.

Optimized for gaming, DLAB is compatible with PS4, PS5, Xbox 1, Xbox X, Switch, and more. With a lightning-fast 10ms response rate, lag will never be a problem. DLAB also features twice the brightness of other monitors, so games and videos are enjoyable in any environment or time of day.

Thinner than an iPad and less than half the weight of MacBook Air, DLAB is the only touchscreen monitory that packs so many cutting-edge features into a razor-thin (and razor-sharp) model.

About DLAB Portable Monitors

DLAB is based in San Francisco, California and is the second generation device from Desklab which was was founded by a team of tech lovers and engineers in Hong Kong. Dedicated to improving the way we work and play in a world that keeps spinning faster, DLAB provides unique solutions that bring practicality to the forefront of technology.

The team at DLAB didn’t want to make “just another device” to add to your already full bag of cords, gadgets, and adapters. Instead, the founders set out to create a device that could replace all the tech clutter and be the only auxiliary device you’d need.

After months of research and development and dozens of designs, and feedback from thousands of customers, the second generation portable monitor, DLAB was created. It was then refined and upgraded by a world-class engineering team that worked relentlessly to bring the most up-to-date features to the thinnest, lightest touchscreen monitor ever made.

The DLAB team is proud to announce that their flagship 4k and 1080p portable monitors are back in stock and ready to be delivered to you this holiday season.

