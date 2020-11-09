Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sweeney to Attorney General: Issue Directive Halting Cannabis Arrests Pending Bill Passage

TRENTON – Senate President Steve Sweeney this morning issued the following statement urging the Attorney General’s Office to issue clear guidelines to all law enforcement authorities to immediately suspend arrests and court cases for possession of marijuana:

“The people of New Jersey have spoken loud and clear, voting by a two-to-one margin for legalization of adult-use marijuana in last Tuesday’s election. No one should be arrested and face criminal charges for possession of minimal amounts of marijuana now that the people have spoken.

“I am calling upon Attorney General Gurbir Grewal to use his legal and moral authority to issue clear guidelines to all law enforcement authorities – state, county and municipal – to stop all arrests and suspend all pending criminal cases against individuals for possession of amounts of marijuana that would be considered personal use. It’s time for these arrests that have disproportionately affected people of color to stop.

