Proteus-Cyber launches Schrems II solution to automate SCC contracts

Proteus-Cyber launches stand-alone module to address Schrems II by automating the creation of third party contracts with SCCs

“Organisations may have hundreds of third parties with whom they share personal data. Our software makes getting from TIA to signed SCC quick, simple and automatic, saving time and money.”
— John Clelland
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the CJEU’s (Court of Justice of the European Union) decision on 16th July 2020, the EU-US Privacy Shield may no longer be relied upon as the basis for transfer of personal data from the EU to the US. New solutions are required, which will involve organisations undertaking case-by-case assessments, referred to as Transfer Impact Assessments (TIAs), in order to determine the appropriate measures required to comply with the Schrems II ruling. A likely measure will include organisations putting Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) in place with each third party that transfers their personal data out of the EU.

Proteus® NextGen Data Privacy™ already has the capability to undertake the TIA and can now also automatically generate the SCCs for review and electronic sign off. Updated SCCs will be included in the new ‘SCC builder’ as soon as the European Commission makes them available. Today Proteus-Cyber launches this as a stand-alone capability for organisations whose existing data privacy system is unable to address these new functions. Existing users of Proteus NextGen have this new capability included with immediate effect at no additional cost.

Further details on the implications of the Schrems II ruling and the assistance Proteus Nextgen software can provide may be found on the website https://proteuscyber.com/Schrems-II-Automatic-SCC-contracts

John Clelland, CEO, says, “Organisations may have hundreds of third parties with whom they share personal data. Assessing these and putting Standard Contractual Clauses in place for each is a lengthy, costly and painstaking exercise. Our software makes getting from TIA to signed SCC quick, simple and automatic, saving a huge amount of time and money.”

About Proteus-Cyber

Proteus-Cyber Ltd, founded in 2013, is software house creating award winning solutions for data privacy and data security requirements, using the latest technologies in order to provide dynamic, flexible, attractive and comprehensive solutions designed for enterprise organisations.

