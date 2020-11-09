Food Lion to Offer 10 Percent Discount for Active and Retired Military Personnel on Veterans Day

/EIN News/ -- SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Veterans Day, Food Lion stores will offer a 10 percent discount on Wednesday, Nov. 11, to active and retired military personnel to show its appreciation for neighbors who are serving or have served in the United States Armed Forces.



To receive the discount, active military, veterans and their families should present their MVP card, along with military identification, if available, at the time of checkout. Customers will then receive 10 percent off their entire grocery bill. This offer is valid in-store only on Wednesday, Nov. 11, only. The discount does not apply to the purchase of alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery, postage stamps or services. This offer is not available through Food Lion To-Go pick up or delivery.

As a longstanding supporter of its active duty and veteran associates and customers, Food Lion provides a number of support services to military associates and families.

Food Lion has a Veterans and Military Business Resource Group, which is comprised of associates across our organization. The group has partnered with organizations like Purple Heart Homes and Wreaths Across America to support veterans throughout the years.

Last year, Food Lion Feeds announced a partnership with Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit that serves America’s military families by providing them critical financial assistance, including meals and grocery assistance, transitional and permanent housing and recurring family support programs throughout the year.

Additionally, Food Lion has received the PRO PATRIA award from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), and has been a recipient of the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award, the highest recognition given by the U.S. Government to employers for their support of employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 77,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com.

