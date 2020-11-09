Questex’s FiercePharma Announces the 2020 FiercePharma Marketing Awards Winners

Recognizes the Most Innovative and Influential Leaders in Pharma Marketing and Advertising

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex today announces the winners of the 2020 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards, an annual awards program presented by Fierce Pharma. The competition highlights the pharma companies and their agencies that have produced thought-provoking, innovative, and compelling campaigns that are making a difference and meeting the global health challenges of today and tomorrow.



The Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards program was held in conjunction with Digital Pharma Innovation Week, a virtual event, which featured speakers from across life sciences defining their approach to digital innovation, that took place October 26-30. Throughout the event, attendees heard from the winning creative teams behind the industry's most thought-provoking, innovative and compelling marketing campaigns that are making a difference and meeting the global health challenges.

“We’re continually amazed by the creativity exemplified by the award winners. It was a challenge for the judges to select one winner in each category from all of the creative submissions. We congratulate the winners for their superior marketing campaigns,” said Rebecca Willumson, Vice President & Publisher, Fierce Pharma.

The 2020 Pharma Marketing Awards winners:

Branded Drug TV : Campbell Ewald, on behalf of Bayer for “This is Why We Science”

: Campbell Ewald, on behalf of Bayer for “This is Why We Science” Digital Campaign – Non-Social Media : Samsun Biologics for “Samsung Biologics Presents Virtual Exhibition Experience”

Samsun Biologics for “Samsung Biologics Presents Virtual Exhibition Experience” Disease Awareness TV: Emcay, on behalf of Sanofi Genzyme for “Dreidel Dreidel”

Emcay, on behalf of Sanofi Genzyme for “Dreidel Dreidel” Innovation Challenge: W2O, on behalf of the COVID-19 Ventilator Rapid Response Team for “Ventilator SOS”

W2O, on behalf of the COVID-19 Ventilator Rapid Response Team for “Ventilator SOS” Medical Conference or Event Marketing : W2O, on behalf of Stallergene’s Greer for “Stallergene Greer’s Augmenting Reality to Build an Engaging NAVDF Booth Experience for Vets”

: W2O, on behalf of Stallergene’s Greer for “Stallergene Greer’s Augmenting Reality to Build an Engaging NAVDF Booth Experience for Vets” Multicultural Campaign : Eli Lilly and Company for “First Ever In-Language and In-Culture Pharma Social Initiative”

Eli Lilly and Company for “First Ever In-Language and In-Culture Pharma Social Initiative” New Brand Launch: FCB Health New York, on behalf of Dermira for ““Life Unfolds”, QBREXZA for Dermira Inc.”

FCB Health New York, on behalf of Dermira for ““Life Unfolds”, QBREXZA for Dermira Inc.” Online Video or Film : Condé Nast, in partnership with PHM on behalf of GSK for “Well, Actually”

Condé Nast, in partnership with PHM on behalf of GSK for “Well, Actually” Print for Consumer: MicroMass Communications, Inc, on behalf of Harmony Biosciences, LLC for “Know Narcolepsy Activity Journal”

MicroMass Communications, Inc, on behalf of Harmony Biosciences, LLC for “Know Narcolepsy Activity Journal” Professional Marketing : Fingerpaint, on behalf of Bio-Rad for “In our Blood”

Fingerpaint, on behalf of Bio-Rad for “In our Blood” Public Relations Campaign : W2O, on behalf of Merck for “With Love, Me”

W2O, on behalf of Merck for “With Love, Me” Social Media for Consumer: TrendyMinds, Inc. on behalf of Eli Lilly and Company for “Off to A Good Start”

TrendyMinds, Inc. on behalf of Eli Lilly and Company for “Off to A Good Start” Website for Consumer: W2O, on behalf of Exact Sciences for “Put Chemo to the Test®”



Each submission was reviewed by an exclusive panel of executives from major companies including Area 23, an FCB Health Network Company, CMI/Compas, Evoke KYNE, FCBCure, an FCB Health Network company, GCI Health, GSW, a Syneos Health Company, Havas Health & You, Klick Health, McCann Health, Ogilvy Health, Univision Communications, and W2O Group. All applications were evaluated based on the following criteria: creativity, strategy, audience impact, social good, true innovation, and effectiveness.

To learn more about the FiercePharma Marketing Awards winners, click here to read the Fierce Pharma Marketing winners report.

