Five Swedish MPs Call for Ending Human Trafficking from Europe to the Middle East

Human Rights Call

Members of the Swedish Parliament have called on the Belgian government and the European Union to take serious measures to end human trafficking

LONDON, UK, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five members of the Swedish Parliament have called on the Belgian government and the European Union to take serious measures to end human trafficking from the fringes of Europe to the United Arab Emirates. The Petition was launched by the International United Nations Watch (IUNW), a London-based organization to support victims of human trafficking as part of its campaign to end all forms of modern slavery including sex trafficking. “We are appalled and aghast that victims of sex-trafficking from Europe are treated as criminals, treated without dignity, and re-victimized,” the petition read.

The MPs called on EU member states and the European Parliament to address the issue of human and sex trafficking and take steps to disrupt human trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation and, specifically, from Eastern Partnership countries (Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova) to the Middle East, and particularly the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The petition called for the creation of a special sex-trafficking prevention fund, in which money confiscated from trafficking networks and organized crime will be channeled to support women from countries that do not have the resources to offer legal or consular support.

The petition concluded by demanding the EU to work with major source-immigration countries to monitor abusive practices that can be likened to human trafficking to adequately train law enforcement, diplomatic, and transport/logistics personnel to disrupt sex-trafficking.

1. Markus Wiechel, Member of the Riksdag.

2. Michael Rubbestad, Member of the Riksdag.

3. Tina Acketoft, Member of the Riksdag.

4. Helena Vilhelmsson, Member of the Riksdag.

5. Anne Oskarsson, Member of the Riksdag.

-End-