Harriet Tubman State Park Reopens to the Public

November 9, 2020

Tubman Experience Available by Reservation

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is pleased to announce that the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park is once again welcoming guests with a new reservation-only process. The park and visitor center has reopened after a six-month closure due to COVID-19 restrictions, and new protocols, developed by the Maryland Park Service and Dorchester County Health Department, ensure a healthy visit for guests and staff.

Safety features now in place include admittance by reservation and timed entry. In order to keep everyone safe, all visitors over the age of five are required to wear face masks that cover the mouth and nose, use hand sanitizer upon entering and exiting the center, and remain with their own party, socially distanced from others. The capacity of the visitor center has been reduced and the flow of visitor traffic inside the building has been altered to limit interaction between groups. Signs are in place to remind visitors of these precautions.

The park is currently open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Advance reservations are strongly recommended, as same-day reservations may not be accommodated due to capacity restrictions.

Visitors can find more information by calling 410-221-2291, or reserve a Tubman Experience time slot by completing an online form. Reservations are granted with a confirmation email from the park.