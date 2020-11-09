Ehave's Dashboard to Meet the Challenge of Electronic Health Records Security with BurstIQ Partnership Utilizing Blockchain Technology

/EIN News/ -- A recent report released by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, part of the Department of Homeland Security, notes that the FBI and the Department of Health and Human Services have credible information of an increased and imminent cybercrime threat to US hospitals and healthcare providers.



MIAMI, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to healthcare patients, announced today it has partnered with BurstIQ to deploy its Ehave Dashboard over BurstIQ’s blockchain network to leading healthcare organizations in the United States.

The Ehave Dashboard is a data driven platform that has been strategically developed to provide better communication among medical practitioners and health care providers. The cloud based platform can deliver critical features and capabilities to healthcare providers, all while enabling seamless integrations with everything from electronic health records (EHRs) to telehealth providers. The aggregation of data and information into one application has proven effective in streamlining the health process for both patients and providers. As a result of the strategic partnership with BurstIQ to further develop the blockchain capabilities of its platform, the Ehave Dashboard has the ability to segment data on-chain, which will allow developers, clinicians, researchers, doctors, hospitals, universities and, ultimately, prescribers of Psychedelic therapy, to provide life-changing solutions to patients.

The Ehave Dashboard has been developed through years of testing with mental healthcare professionals at one of Canada’s largest hospitals, The Hospital for Sick Children in Ontario. In addition to providing better outcomes, the proprietary platform allows individuals to take control of their physical and mental health by enabling them to carry their medical records with them wherever they go. BurstIQ is a HIPAA and GDPR compliant global data platform, and the industry’s only Big Data blockchain that keeps data on chain and safe in the cloud.

Protecting patient data and Electronic Health Records is of utmost importance to healthcare providers. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Health and Human Services, have issued a cybersecurity advisory to the U.S. healthcare sector regarding a concerted effort to compromise and take hostage the computer systems of healthcare providers.i Several healthcare companies have been hit with litigation as patient records were compromised. The Office for Civil Rights reached a settlement with the city of New Haven, Connecticut, including a $202,400 civil monetary penalty and a corrective action plan, following a breach to the protected health information of just 498 patients caused by a 2017 HIPAA violation.ii Patients whose medical records were improperly accessed by a former Mayo Clinic employee are attempting to mount a class-action lawsuit against the health care provider for failing to protect their sensitive personal data.iii Riverside Psychiatric Medical Group settles with HHS OCR to resolve a potential HIPAA Right of Access violation. Missouri-based Saint Francis Healthcare System has reached a proposed $350,000 lawsuit settlement with the patients impacted by a ransomware attack on Ferguson Medical Group.iv These are only a few examples of the seriousness of protecting Electronic Health Records.

“Through the utilization of advanced technologies, such as cloud computing, analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, medical professionals and researchers are building an ecosystem which can enable better diagnostics, treatment, and patient-monitoring related services remotely,” said Ben Kaplan, President and CEO of Ehave, Inc. “Together, Ehave and BurstIQ can help to significantly reduce inessential and high-priced procedures, while improving patient satisfaction and outcomes.”

On September 22, 2020 Ehave, Inc. stated in a press release that its wholly owned subsidiary, Mycotopia Therapy, would be acting as a booking site for two partner retreat centers. Ehave will not be offering the retreat located in Jamaica through www.mycomeditations.com. Ehave continues to explore other options in the area.

Additional Ehave Inc. Statement

We are truly grateful for the patience and support of EHVVF shareholders! Please join the conversation on our Ehave supporter’s telegram group at https://t.me/EhaveInc.

The company diligently posts important information and updates through weekly videos from the official company YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnyW1mgMd0qmYkEMq3O6FWA.

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. For more information visit: www.ehave.com .

About Medchart

Medchart digitizes the exchange of health information between healthcare providers, attorneys, insurers, payers, researchers and patients while improving transfer speed, data quality, and business insights through artificial intelligence and machine learning. The company provides cloud based medical record solutions across North America with purpose-built solutions for personal injury and mass tort attorneys in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ehave, Inc.’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

For Investor Relations, please contact:

Gabe Rodriguez

Phone: (623) 261-9046

Email: erelationsgroup@gmail.com

_________________________



i https://securityboulevard.com/2020/11/u-s-health-care-under-attack/

ii https://healthitsecurity.com/news/new-haven-pays-ocr-202k-for-phi-breach-of-498-patients-hipaa-failure

iii https://www.databreaches.net/mayo-clinic-faces-lawsuit-in-breach-of-patients-health-records/

iv https://healthitsecurity.com/news/ocr-settles-with-psychiatric-provider-for-hipaa-right-of-access-violation