ShowStoppers arms tech companies, PR agencies with new tools, streaming services to launch products, meet press

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – ShowStoppers® today announced it is expanding the range of online tools and live streaming services that industry leaders and startups in consumer electronics and digital technologies are using to launch new products, share information with journalists, generate coverage, and build brand in support of sales – the next step in driving the new product cycle that begins with the start of the new year, triggered by CES, the tradeshow that will take place in early January online, instead of in Las Vegas.

The online tools and streaming services include:

• “ShowStoppers Live+” -- scheduled for 6 Jan. 2021 and broadcasting from ShowStoppers studios on the East and West Coasts. ShowStoppers TV takes it to the next level as it shifts senior executives and presenters who are able to travel, standing on professional stages with better lighting, cameras and sound than webcams and work-from-home environments. ShowStoppers Live+ features press-conference style presentations, with a guest journalist moderating questions from an audience of other journalists, all working digitally from their remote offices. For more impact, the conversation continues in online meeting rooms for one-on-one Q&A.

• “ShowStoppers TV” episodes -- scheduled for 12 and 20 January, continuing the series of live, online virtual press conferences streamed by ShowStoppers since April 2020. Executives and product teams from five companies plug into each hour-long scheduled episode of ShowStoppers TV, organized around product categories and innovations – wearables, or digital health, as examples. Wherever they may be on the planet, presenters introduce a product and take questions from an audience of remote journalists. Each episode is moderated by a guest journalist. At the end of the hour, each company enters an online breakout room to take questions and continue the conversation with journalists.

• “Meeting Sponsorships” -- online events scheduled for 12 and 20 January where journalists visit virtual booths to connect with an array of participating companies – similar to a virtual tradeshow. Companies present products, fielding questions from journalists as they move from booth to booth.

• “Virtual Press Hub” – starting 12 January, ShowStoppers will organize press kits from companies into a resource for journalists, to boost exposure for companies as journalists research products and services for potential coverage. The hub gives journalists tools to search by company, product and other categories.



For makers of mobile devices and apps, home appliances, fitness, healthcare, robotics, 5G, mobility, security, smart home, big data, AI-powered and other products for the future of work, home and play, the portfolio of new virtual products and online experiences builds on the success of ShowStoppers TV, the online broadcasts that ShowStoppers pioneered in April 2020 as COVID-19 shut down in-person events, meetings and tradeshows. Each one-hour episode of ShowStoppers TV connects companies with journalists, moving to the digital screen the press events that ShowStoppers has organized and produced for 25 years at CES, IFA, Mobile World Congress, CEATEC, NAB Show and other tradeshows around the world.

“Like everyone, we look forward to getting back to business at in-person events and at tradeshows,” said Dave Leon, partner and head of sales for ShowStoppers. “There is nothing more powerful and effective than shaking hands and sitting down together to show how a new product works. But, ten months in, the pandemic is a catalyst for new ideas and new ways to do business together, to arm the marketing teams and PR practitioners we work with more tools to meet the press – to engage in more conversations with the journalists, bloggers, reporters, broadcasters and analysts that rely on ShowStoppers events for news, new products and executive interviews.”

Since April, dozens of companies have participated in press conferences on the ShowStoppers TV platform, including, among others, Adventerra Games, Alef Edge, Apption Labs, CarePredict, Carkit AI, Cricut UK, Energous, GoSun, Goterawatt; HyperX, a division of Kingston Technology; ible Technology, the IoT Consortium, Jabra, Matterport, MaxPro Fitness, Mopria, MYHIXEL, MysteryVibe, nect WORLD, NEW ERA AI ROBOTIC, Numa, Omron, OWC, Polaroid, QNAP Systems, SanDisk, Shure, Sphero, Stern Pinball, SunnyBag, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, Ten One Design, ViewSonic, Voosh Technologies, Wacom, Western Digital, and Xandar Kardian.



About ShowStoppers

ShowStoppers TV brings to the digital screen the industry-leading in-person press events and media showcases organized and produced for decades by ShowStoppers at CES, IFA, Mobile World Congress, CEATEC, NAB Show and other tradeshows around the world.

Operating as a virtual platform for today’s new business realities where travel is limited, ShowStoppers TV streams live and connects companies with invited journalists, to share product and industry information, announcements and demos. Episodes feature four to five companies and are formatted as a one-hour press conference, with 10-minute segments and Q&A for each company, moderated by a journalist or industry analyst. Following the press conference, each company is provided a breakout room, where journalists continue to ask questions.

Now in its 25th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CES, CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with MWC and CEATEC; and produces events during CES and other tradeshows.

To learn more about how you can meet the press at ShowStoppers press events online at ShowStoppers TV and in-person around the world, contact Lauren Merel, mailto:lauren@showstoppers.com, +1 908-692-6068, or Jennifer Hall,