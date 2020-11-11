envelio Delivers the Intelligent Grid Platform to Vattenfall Eldistribution to Support the Energy Transition
Pilot project to enhance grid data quality and supporting rapid electrification and production connections.COLOGNE, GERMANY, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- envelio has entered into an agreement with Vattenfall Eldistribution in Sweden to deliver a Proof of Concept (PoC) for the next generation smart grid solution enabling algorithm and data driven planning decisions using the Intelligent Grid Platform (IGP).
This PoC is supporting Vattenfall’s strategy of fossil free living within one generation. For Vattenfall Eldistribution this means, among other things, increased flow of connection requests for electrification and a wide variety of generation resources.
“Enhanced grid data quality for our distribution grids will be key for a successful electrification of primarily transportation and industrial processes that today rely on fossil fuels.” says Peter Söderström, Head of Digital Hub at Vattenfall Eldistribution.
The project was kicked off on October 1, 2020 with focus on data integration and data cleaning. The combining and cleaning process of different IT legacy data sources in the IGP will then be the basis for a fully time-series based grid model.
“Grid data quality is increasingly important to support a growth in grid investment to support more grid connection requests.” says Peter Söderström.
Vattenfall grid planners will also evaluate a range of applications including automated grid connection impact analysis and large scale grid studies for future scenarios.
“Processes which are typically handled manually in days or even weeks can be performed in minutes to hours“ says Dr. Simon Koopmann, co-founder and CEO of envelio, and continues: “We are delighted for the opportunity to work with Vattenfall Eldistribution on this PoC”.
envelio is a spin-off from RWTH Aachen University and provides the Intelligent Grid Platform (IGP) to distribution system operators enabling the next phase of the energy transition. Grid planning and operation processes are digitized and automated by envelio’s IGP. This automation enables a faster and more cost-efficient integration of renewable generation and charging points for electric vehicles into the energy system. The core of envelio’s technology are optimization and machine learning algorithms based on the five PhD theses of the founders. envelio was founded in 2017 and has 73 employees.
envelio’s over 20 customers are grid operators including Westnetz, E.DIS (both E.ON group), Enel, Iberdrola, EDP and from now on also Vattenfall
