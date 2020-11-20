Adroit Trading Technologies Names Hank Lamour to Lead Sales
Leading OTC O/EMS financial technology firm Adroit Trading Technologies has appointed Hank Lamour as Head of Sales to drive continued growthSTAMFORD, CT, USA, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hank Lamour joins Adroit Trading Technologies to head the company’s sales organization. He brings over 20 years of experience in Fintech sales and sales leadership to Adroit. Hank has built and led sales teams, driving revenue growth at leading edge buyside technology innovators including; FactSet, BISAM, FinAnalytica, and Cadis EDM. In his previous roles, Hank has delivered multi-asset class solutions covering the entire investment lifecycle with a passion for listening to and solving client problems long after the sale is closed.
The evolving market structure, further fragmentation of liquidity and new trading protocols have created challenges but also opened up new possibilities for institutional investors to dramatically lower their transaction costs. Intelligent electronification can bring significant reduction in operational head-count and process risk while managing workflows for OTC asset classes. Adroit is uniquely positioned to meet these needs with its award winning Alta O/EMS platform for sophisticated buy-side participants trading in Fixed Income, Swap and FX markets.
“Traders need flexible solutions to a complex problem delivering workflow efficiencies, seamless connectivity to multiple sources of liquidity with numerous protocols and access to mission critical pre & post trade decision support data to drive alpha. Adroit’s Alta platform developed by our expert team with decades of hands-on experience delivering cutting edge trading technology for some of the world’s most successful investment managers is the ideal solution to meet these needs.”
Hank Lamour, Head of Sales
"I am excited to welcome Hank on board to help drive our continued growth and market penetration. We see a tremendous opportunity to continue our mission to bring the OTC market into the 21st century by providing the technology to lower transaction costs and increase trading efficiency for the buy-side. Hank's extensive leadership experience in the industry will play a key role in helping us achieve this."
Anil Jaglan, Founder
