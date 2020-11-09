Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WidePoint To Present at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference on November 19, 2020

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, has been invited to present at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference on November 19, 2020.

WidePoint management is scheduled to present on Thursday, November 19, at 1:45 p.m. Eastern time (10:45 a.m. Pacific time.) The presentation will be webcast live and made available for replay here. Management will also hold one-on-one virtual meetings with investors and analysts throughout the conference.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with WidePoint management, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at WYY@gatewayir.com or 949-574-3860.

About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

About Sidoti
Sidoti & Company, LLC is Wall Street’s preeminent provider of equity research generally focused on companies with market capitalizations of under $3 billion. We cover over 250 companies across a range of industries. The companies covered by our traditional research typically have a history of profitability, maintain strong balance sheets, and tend to have limited, if any, coverage by other Wall Street firms. For more information, visit https://sidoti.com.

