American International Holdings Corp. Announces Uplisting to OTCQB

/EIN News/ -- Addison, TX, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:AMIH) (“AMIH” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company dedicated to acquiring, managing and operating health, wellness, beauty, and lifestyle companies, today announced its successful uplisting from the OTC PINK market to the OTCQB market, each trading platforms operated by the OTC Markets Group. The uplisting was completed and made effective on Monday, November 9, 2020.



The OTCQB is a venture market designed for early-stage and developing companies located both in the United States and abroad. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting requirements with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) (if a U.S. reporting company) and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and cannot be in bankruptcy.

Unlike the OTC PINK, the OTCQB is considered by the SEC to be an "established public market" for the purpose of determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC. Because the OTCQB increases transparency, reporting standards, management certification and compliance requirements, this can result in greater liquidity and awareness for companies that reach the OTCQB tier.

“Uplisting to the OTCQB is an important milestone in the Company's history,” said Jacob Cohen, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. “Even though the Company currently files periodic reports and other information with the Securities Exchange Commission, and strives to adhere to all applicable regulatory and compliance standards, we believe that the broader exposure afforded by the OTCQB will increase our visibility within the investment community and assist in broadening our stockholder base.”

"Our focus is on building solid and profitable core businesses and brands that will deliver long-term shareholder value. We believe this uplisting will enhance investor accessibility, and serve as a stepping stone to a possible future uplisting on the NASDAQ or NYSE, in the event we are able to successfully continue on our planned path and to grow the Company," continued Mr. Cohen.

About American International Holdings Corporation

American International Holdings Corporation is a diversified holding company dedicated to (a) acquiring, managing and operating health, wellness, beauty, and lifestyle companies, businesses and/or brands located both in the United States and abroad; (b) operating and managing an online platform providing customers with access to life and career coaches through LifeGuru, Inc. ( www.LifeGuru.me , which is currently in development); (c) operating and managing an online telemedicine platform connecting customers to board certified physicians and licensed mental and behavioral health counselors through ZipDoctor, Inc. ( www.ZipDoctor.co ); and (d) general contracting and construction. The Company seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that possess strong brand values and that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns in order to maximize value for the Company and its stakeholders.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management’s view of the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “will” and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, in the “Risk Factors” sections in its Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs and in its Form 8-Ks, which it has filed, and files from time to time, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.