TOUGHBUILT™ ANNOUNCES RECORD THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINNACIAL RESULTS

Revenues Increase 248% in third quarter 2020 vs. 2019



Company reaches profitability in the third quarter

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. ("ToughBuilt®" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW) announced today its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine-months ended September 30, 2020.

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Net sales for three-month period ended September 30, 2020 were $16.6 million, an increase of 248% from $4.7 million for the same period in 2019. Gross profit increased by 410% to $7.5 million for the three months ended Sept 30, 2020, from $1.4 million in the same period in 2019. Income from operations for the three months ended Sept 30, 2020 was $335,000, compared to a loss of $2.4 million for the same period in 2019. Net Income was $120,000 for the three months ended Sept 30, 2020, compared to a net loss of $2.6 million in the same period in 2019.

Operating Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Net sales for the nine-month period ended Sept 30, 2020 were $27.4 million, an increase of 88% from $14.5 million for the same period in 2019. Gross profit increased by 203% to $11.6 million in the nine months ended Sept 30, 2020, from $3.8 million for the same period in 2019. Loss from operations for the nine months ended Sept 30, 2020 was $5.3 million, compared to a loss of $6.4 million for the same period in 2019. Net loss for the nine-month period ended Sept 30, 2020 was $6.1 million, compared to a net loss of $2.1 million for the same period in 2019.

Michael Panosian, ToughBuilt’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “ToughBuilt delivered record financial results across the board, despite the Covid-19 pandemic impacting the industry globally. I am proud of our tough team and grateful to all retail partners, international manufacturers and global distributors for their amazing support and efforts. We continue to navigate today’s complex business landscape and are encouraged to implement more development and growth in all Markets.”

“During the third quarter, we increased our inventory levels to ensure timely delivery of products, increased our product pipeline, expanded our customer and manufacturing relationships internationally and utilized our Amazon.com storefront to create more brand awareness and sales to service our end users. We remain committed and confident to providing market-leading innovative quality products for the professionals and other passionate builders.”

ABOUT TOUGHBUILT INDUSTRIES, INC.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. is an advanced product design, manufacturer and distributor with emphasis on innovative products. Currently focused on tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries, the Company markets and distributes various home improvement and construction product lines for both the do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional markets within the global multibillion dollar per year tool market industry under the TOUGHBUILT™ brand name. The Company’s products are designed in-house. The Company’s current product line includes three major categories, with several additional categories in various stages of development, consisting of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products. The Company’s mission is to provide innovative and superior quality-products to the building and home improvement communities derived in part from enlightened creativity for our end users while enhancing performance, improving well-being and building high brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://www.toughbuilt.com/ .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, (ii) delays in bringing products to key markets, (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the ability to sell our products in certain markets, (iv) intense competition in the industry from much larger, multinational companies, (v) product liability claims, (vi) product malfunctions, (vii) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on subcontractors for assistance, (viii) our efforts to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (ix) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, (x) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain and (xi) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov . The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TOUGHBUILT INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (UNAUDITED) Assets Current Assets Cash $ 8,891,612 $ 25,063 Accounts receivable 12,584,296 2,075,380 Factor receivables, net 2,107,082 174,042 Inventory 6,684,030 2,215,497 Prepaid assets 1,045,210 254,070 Note receivable 1,480,000 4,480,000 Total Current Assets 32,792,230 9,224,052 Other Assets Property and equipment, net 2,352,561 1,029,885 Other assets 221,168 215,688 Total Assets $ 35,365,959 $ 10,469,625 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,508,639 $ 2,536,871 Accrued expenses 548,066 364,309 Factor loan payable 1,513,885 125,645 Convertible notes payable, net of discount 1,945,065 4,216,307 Total Current Liabilities 9,515,655 7,243,132 Total Liabilities 9,515,655 7,243,132 Commitment and Contingencies (Note 5) Shareholders’ Equity Series D Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, 5,775 shares authorized, 0 and 5,775 issued, and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Liquidation preference of $5,775,000 at December 31, 2019. - 4,816,485 Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 38,414,631 and 3,300,015 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 3,842 330 Additional paid-in capital 75,412,814 41,823,048 Accumulated deficit (49,566,352 ) (43,413,370 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 25,850,304 3,226,493 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 35,365,959 $ 10,469,625





TOUGHBUILT INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues, net of allowances Metal goods $ 5,368,015 $ 2,527,734 $ 10,824,861 $ 6,443,984 Soft goods 11,295,374 2,256,353 16,587,686 8,116,914 Total revenues, net of allowances 16,663,389 4,784,087 27,412,547 14,560,898 Cost of Goods Sold Metal goods 2,906,559 1,759,091 6,559,020 4,733,524 Soft goods 6,207,533 1,545,027 9,225,444 5,992,769 Total cost of goods sold 9,114,092 3,304,118 15,784,464 10,726,293 Gross profit 7,549,297 1,479,969 11,628,083 3,834,605 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,423,593 3,549,480 15,480,432 8,807,483 Research and development 789,890 391,460 1,496,129 1,521,503 Total operating expenses 7,213,483 3,940,940 16,976,561 10,328,986 Income (loss) from operations 335,814 (2,460,971 ) (5,348,478 ) (6,494,381 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense (214,979 ) (288,152 ) (804,504 ) (456,689 ) Change in fair value of warrant derivative - 59,781 - 4,769,363 Total other income (expense) (214,979 ) (228,371 ) (804,504 ) 4,312,674 Net income (loss) $ 120,835 $ (2,689,342 ) $ (6,152,982 ) $ (2,181,707 ) Redemption of Series D Preferred Stock deemed dividend - - (1,295,294 ) - Common stock deemed dividend - - - (2,137,190 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 120,835 $ (2,689,342 ) $ (7,488,276 ) (4,318,897 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share attributed to common stockholders Basic net loss per common share $ 0.00 $ (0.87 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (2.27 ) Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 38,414,631 3,084,456 23,154,481 1,906,179 Diluted net loss per common share $ 0.00 $ (0.87 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (2.27 ) Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 38,414,631 3,084,456 23,154,481 1,906,179





TOUGHBUILT INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)