Unruly and Publica Partner to Enhance Ad Pod Monetization and Provide Automated Deal Management Tools for CTV/OTT Publishers

NEW YORK and LONDON and SINGAPORE, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Video advertising platform Unruly today announced a global partnership with connected TV platform Publica that gives CTV and over-the-top (OTT) publishers access to ad pod monetization and automated deal management tools.



CTV ad spend is expected to reach $10B by 2021 (eMarketer), with consumers and advertisers expecting the same seamless viewing experience on CTV they’ve become accustomed to from linear TV.

Through this partnership, Unruly and Publica will enable publishers to provide advertisers with similar buying techniques to linear TV. This includes competitive separation and the ability to purchase the first position within ad pods – similar to standard TV commercial breaks – while also helping publishers maintain higher yield per impression and more control over how their inventory is packaged, priced and sold.

The partnership combines Publica’s CTV ad serving capabilities, server-to-server header bidding solution and server-side ad insertion (SSAI) technology with Unruly’s unique, global demand and self-service automated deal management tools for publishers.



Capabilities include:



Ad Pod Monetization — Gives publishers the ability to guarantee an advertiser first position within an ad pod and category exclusivity within a pod in the context of a Unified Auction;

Gives publishers the ability to guarantee an advertiser first position within an ad pod and category exclusivity within a pod in the context of a Unified Auction; Consolidated Deal Reporting — Creates enhanced efficiency for publishers, as well as unified management and reporting on deals through one holistic source;

Creates enhanced efficiency for publishers, as well as unified management and reporting on deals through one holistic source; Automated Deal ID Workflow — Streamlines workflow for publishers and leverages first-party data for deal targeting.

“We’re excited to be collaborating with Unruly to bring publishers the tools they need to maximize the value of their inventory,” said Ben Antier at Publica. “With many publishers shifting away from the current VAST waterfall model, our partnership provides them with a one-stop shop for ad serving and self-service deal management.”

“With almost half (42%) of US consumers significantly increasing their time watching CTV content since the start of the Coronavirus, we’re thrilled to partner with Publica to empower publishers to take advantage of this trend and meet the needs of today’s buyers,” said Kenneth Suh, Chief Strategy Officer at Unruly. “With Publica’s CTV header bidding and ad serving capabilities and Unruly’s self-service tools and unique demand capabilities, we’re uniquely positioned to help our publisher partners efficiently optimize the value of their inventory to maximize revenue.”

Unruly’s trusted, premium supply-side ad platform, UnrulyX, enables publishers to access unique, unified demand from the world's biggest advertisers and leading global and local DSPs.

As the leading independent CTV ad server, Publica helps publishers deliver seamless ad experiences while maximizing their revenue by running a unified auction between multiple supply platforms.

About Unruly

Unruly is one of the leading video ad platforms in the world. Publishers use Unruly’s self-service tools, global relationships with premium demand partners, user-friendly ad formats and dedicated support team to maximize their revenue across a range of different screens, including CTV, mobile and desktop.

A pioneer in bringing emotional intelligence to the ad ecosystem, Unruly's innovative, multi-format tech, unique audience insights and creative solutions also enable brands and agencies to seamlessly engage global consumers in premium, brand-safe environments.



Part of the Tremor International group (AIM: TRMR), Unruly is on a mission to transform digital advertising for the better. Our brand and agency-led council, the U7, meet regularly to shape the future of digital marketing and we are a founding member of the WFA’s Global Alliance for Responsible Media. Don’t just reach people, move people.



About Publica

Publica is the leading Connected TV Advertising Platform and works with many of the world's biggest broadcasters, TV manufacturers & OTT Apps. Publica provides solutions for Publishers to maximize their revenue across their CTV inventory through 4 key features:

Unified Auction: holistic yield between direct campaigns and any of the 20 SSPs connected to the platform via server-to-server connections Ad Pod Management: Optimized ad podding to deliver tv-like user experience while maximizing revenue for the publishers Audience Management: Ability to forecast and target any First or Third Party Data via a unique integration with the LiveRamp ecosystem designed for CTV SSAI: Server-Side Ad Insertion solution designed for the scale and complexity of the programmatic ecosystem

Publica was awarded 2020 Best Early-Stage Technology company by AdExchanger.



