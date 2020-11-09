Gateway Proven Strategies Announces the Appointment of Industry Innovator Derek Porter as Chief of Staff

/EIN News/ -- After Multiple Successful Ventures From Start-up to Exit, Porter Brings Extensive Investment, Security, Marketing and Consulting Experience to Emerging Firm



Denver, CO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Gateway Proven Strategies (“GPS” or the “Company”), a world-class cannabusiness consulting firm, announced today the appointment of cannabis industry veteran and consulting expert Derek Porter as its Chief of Staff. Porter joins the executive team with two start-ups and exits in the past five years under his belt, along with experience in marketing, investments, consulting, and security.

The announcement comes in the Company’s first year of operation and shortly after its recent rebranding efforts, creating one of the industry’s most robust and experienced consulting firms. Porter was one of the original investors in the Company and sat on the Board of Advisors before accepting this position.

“I could not be more honored to step into a leadership role alongside such industry icons as Bob Hoban and Charles Feldmann and to capitalize on GPS’ momentum in establishing the leading global consulting firm for the cannabis industry,” Porter said. “I started in the industry with my first company focused on security solutions that was later acquired. Since then, I have built an extensive resume including establishing a veteran-focused CBD brand and sitting on various boards of both for-profit and nonprofit organizations. I have seen this industry progress from its infancy to a booming international marketplace and I plan to leverage this experience in expanding what I believe will become the gold standard for consulting firms.”

The executive team at GPS has experience working in the cannabis space in over 37 countries and over 200 years of collective experience. The Company plans to work with clients in all verticals of the legalized industry, helping to establish a more stable global supply chain, navigating Fortune 500 companies’ entrance into the space, and supporting the existing industry as it matures into the standardized cannabis industry of the future.

“As we looked to build our foundational executive team for GPS, we could not have found a more well-rounded and experienced leader than in Derek,” said Charles Feldmann, CEO of Gateway Proven Strategies. “Not unlike many of our other team members, Derek's background is so diverse, from his time in the Marines to his establishment and successful exits from leading companies, Derek brings real-world insight that our clients need.”

Porter was the founder of Security Grade Protective Services (now known as Helix Cannabis Security), which was acquired in 2017 by a publicly-traded tech conglomerate. Since then, Porter established various companies servicing the industry including a security consulting firm called Cannabis Security Experts, a CBD brand called Dynamic Warriors and created the TAP surveillance program (Total Accountability Program) that pioneered remote video surveillance (remote guarding) for the industry. Beyond his business ventures, Porter has held 2 committee positions for the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) and has held philanthropic positions with veteran-focused Sierra Delta and Canyon Quest for Vets.

About Gateway Proven Strategies

Gateway Proven Strategies (GPS) is the natural extension of the global cannabis networks that its founders have created. Bob Hoban and Charles Feldmann are recognized as global cannabis industry experts. GPS leverages this depth experience as a broad-based cannabis advisory and investment firm; utilizing and employing a collective network of professionals, businesses, and global government leaders.

In an era when cannabis operations are affected by far more factors than any time in our history, GPS was created to offer advisory services and thinking tools necessary to develop a deeper understanding of the context that is the global cannabis supply chain. Formulating flexible proven strategies and approaches to actual profits.

GPS Founders and related personnel have already built the global cannabis industry; one company at a time. A sizable global market awaits. GPS is the professional, reputable guide that will enable newcomers and scalable businesses to navigate the complexities of the global cannabis supply chain, which will provide you with a gateway to this fast-moving international marketplace.

