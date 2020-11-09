Austin American Statesman Names Gotransverse a Winner of the Austin Top Workplaces 2020 Award

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse (www.gotransverse.com), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Austin American-Statesman. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

Gotransverse develops software to provide cloud-based, intelligent billing systems to support some of the world’s top companies monetize their subscription and usage-based business models. More companies are adopting recurring revenue transaction models and are struggling with subscription order-to-cash processing as a result. Gotransverse fills the gap with scalable monetization services, including billing, rating, invoicing, collections, mediation, and revenue recognition.

Gotransverse’s headquarters are 28 stories above the heart of downtown Austin. Reflective of the Live Music Capital of the World, the offices are adorned with one of the world’s largest concert poster collections. Austin’s culture allows the company to draw from a rich pool of highly skilled, innovative, and educated employees to support their strong global growth.

“Technological innovation and creativity are driven by happy, dedicated employees, which is why we strive to maintain a culture where everyone knows their contribution matters,” said James Messer, CEO of Gotransverse. “Receiving an award from the Austin American-Statesman validates that we are doing something right and that our team is dedicated and committed to caring for our customers and each other. We are honored to be included as one of the top workplaces for 2020.”

