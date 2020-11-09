Capnography Devices Market Share, Trends, Opportunities, Projection, Revenue, Analysis Forecast Outlook 2026

PUNE, INDIA, INDIA, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capnography Devices Market - 2019-2026

Market Overview: Capnography Equipment

The global capnography devices market size was evaluated at USD 426.1 million out of 2018 and is foreseen to display a lucrative CAGR of 17.8% in the forthcoming years. Rising incidence of chronic conditions, for example, malignant growth and diabetes, is making the requirement for effective medication delivery, accordingly driving the development. According to the Cancer Research U.K., malignant growth results in most elevated number of passings globally, which has raised the clinical earnestness to embrace propelled alternatives, for example, capnography gadget. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2018, almost 1.7 million new malignancy cases were enlisted in U.S. while almost 0.6 million people kicked the bucket because of malignancy.

The major factors for the growth of the capnography devices market include the rising number of surgeries across the globe, an increase in the prevalence of respiratory diseases, and technological advancements in capnography devices.

The respiratory diseases, such as respiratory infections, asthma, lung cancer, and COPDs are increasing at an alarming rate in both the developed and developing countries, which is driving the growth of the market. Chronic respiratory diseases are found affecting the airways and other parts of the lungs for a longer duration of the period. Respiratory symptoms are among the major causes of consultation with doctors and physicians in primary health care centers. Chronic respiratory diseases affect more than 1 billion people, globally, as per the Global Asthma report, 2018. Smoking is one of the primary causes of the increase in respiratory diseases across the globe. COPD, with tobacco smoking as its root cause, has affected a significant part of the world population, as per the WHO. Thus, the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases has augmented the demand for the early diagnosis, which is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Top Capnography Device Manufacturers:

Yorkinstrument

Agc-instruments

Thermoscientific

Lite Electronics Co.,Ltd.

Oceanen-tech

Onuee

PAC

Increasing appropriation of capnography or Portable Capnography Monitors in anesthesia administration in objective applications, for example, monitoring patients experiencing procedural sedation, intubated patients during patient exchange in hospitals, and in patient-controlled analgesia, is dared to help the item demand over the forecast time frame. What's more, rising application surgical techniques, for example, hypoventilation, endotracheal tube placement, and esophageal intubation is foreseen to further drive the development.

The aforementioned medical procedures are accompanied with better patient outcomes that includes quicker recognition of respiratory deficiency, increased acknowledgment towards because of higher affectability and improved patient security profile. These advantages are relied upon to increase the usage in not so distant future. In addition, rising geriatric population and susceptibility of geriatric population towards developing lung disorders are additionally foreseen to augment the consumer base for capnography methods over the forecast time frame.

Rising geriatric population being increasingly susceptible towards developing lung disorders is foreseen to drive the demand for capnographs. The aforementioned medical procedures are accompanied with better patient outcomes that include quicker discovery of respiratory deficiency, increased acknowledgment of this technology because of higher affectability, and improved patient security profile. These advantages are relied upon to increase the usage of these gear.

Side Stream is the Segment by Technology expected to hold Largest Market Share over the Forecast Period

The side stream technology is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period owing to the wide usage in anesthesia monitoring. Furthermore, another major factor driving the growth of the market include an increase in surgical procedures across the globe. The side stream capnography devices are easy to connect and they can be used in collaboration with simultaneous oxygen administration via a nasal prong. The number of surgeries in specialized hospitals is estimated to grow in Japan. According to Plastic Surgery Practice in 2016, the number of total surgeries performed in Japan was 326,398, including 252,306 procedures for head and face, 46,419 procedures for the breast, and 27,674 procedures for body and extremity. The rise in surgical procedures is expected to increase the demand for capnography devices leading to the high growth of the market.

North America is Expected to Hold Largest Market Share over the Forecast Period

The United States is expected to be the largest capnography devices market owing to the rising technological advancements and an increase in the prevalence of respiratory diseases. Also, there is a rise in per capita health expenditure in the country which is expected to increase over the forecast period owing to the decrease in the unemployment rate. The major risk factor for most of the respiratory diseases is smoking. In 2016, more than 15 of every 100 US adults aged 18 years or older smoked cigarettes as per the estimates of the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The cases of COPD is likely to increase in the US owing to the higher smoking prevalence and aging populations in the country. In addition, market players are focusing on the launch of new technologically advanced products. For instance, recently on April 2018, Masimo announced the CE marking of the Rad-97 Pulse CO-Oximeter with integrated NomoLine capnography. Thus, owing to the increase in the prevalence of respiratory diseases and rising technological advancement the market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.

Etco2 Monitoring Devices

Capnometry, measuring the concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere, was used for the first time during World War II as a tool for monitoring the internal environment. It was used in medicine for the first time in 1950 to measure the amount of CO2 exhaled during anesthesia. However, it was not used in practice until the early 1980s and with development of smaller machines, capnometry officially entered the anesthesia field.

