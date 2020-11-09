Aehr to Showcase FOX-P™ Wafer-Level, Die and Module Test Solutions at Virtual SWTest Untethered 2020 Conference on November 11

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, will be showcasing its FOX-P™ platform for multi-wafer, die and module test and burn-in systems for high volume production at the Virtual SWTest (Semiconductor Wafer Test) Untethered 2020 Conference and Expo on November 11, 2020.



In concert with the conference focus on wafer and die level probing, Aehr Test will be showcasing its FOX-P wafer level, singulated die and module solutions, including its WafterPak™ Contactors and DiePak® Carriers, for test and burn-in of logic, memory, optical and power devices to enhance the reliability of product quality produced by semiconductor manufacturers, with a specific focus on applications in 5G, Data Centers and Electric Vehicles. These key high-growth market segments require new technologies such as Gallium Arsenide (GaS), Gallium Nitride (GaN), Indium Phosphide (InPh) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) that require test and burn-in of every device to achieve the high-level quality standards in mission critical applications.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, “We look forward to discussing the unique capabilities of our FOX-P™ family of products, particularly for the silicon carbide and silicon photonic markets where we have added significant new customers who recognize the value of our solutions in achieving success in the validation of their devices.

“Our wafer level test and burn-in systems are optimal for reliability qualification in the emerging silicon carbide device market that is expected to grow significantly. The high reliability requirement of SiC in automotive and industrial applications require the necessity of test and burn-in of every device, and a critical capability that only our solution can provide on the market today is the ability to test 100% of the die on a wafer in a single insertion, while providing 100% traceability of pass fail results of each device including exactly what time during the test and burn in cycle the devices failed. This is a critical feature to provide confidence to customers that they are removing all early life failures prior to shipment.

“Our systems are able to test 100% of their devices on 4”, 6”, 8” and 12” wafers, and 150ºC burn-in 18 wafers at a time in a single FOX-XP system. We believe our customers are able to save significant costs by burning-in entire wafers at a time versus the high costs associated with burning-in modules. Also, there are significant cost savings as a result of detecting burn-in yield losses at wafer level compared to yield losses detected at the more expensive module level.”

The SWTest untethered 2020 Conference will be a one-day virtual conference and expo featuring two keynote speakers, one in the AM and one in the PM; seven technical presentations with live Q&A; and an interactive Expo with live chat. The conference is the only industry conference that focuses on all aspects of semiconductor wafer and die level probe testing, featuring the perfect mixture of manufacturer and vendor presentations. It is not a sales show, nor an academic or theoretical conference, but rather a probe technology forum where attendees come to learn about recent developments in the industry and exchange ideas. Additional information on the conference can be found on the SWTest website at http://www.swtest.org.

The solutions Aehr test will feature include:

Carriers, which provide a cost effective solution for making electrical contact with a full wafer, panel, singulated die or module in a parallel test and burn-in environment. The FOX-XP system, available with multiple WaferPakTM Contactors (full wafer test) or multiple DiePak Carriers (singulated die/module test) configurations, is capable of functional test and burn-in/cycling of integrated devices such as 2D and 3D sensors, flash memories, Gallium Nitride (GaN), magnetic sensors, microcontrollers, optical modules, Silicon Carbide (SiC) and other leading-edge ICs in either wafer formfactor, before they are assembled into single or multi-die stacked packages, or in singulated die or module formfactor.



About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical and memory integrated circuits and has installed over 2,500 systems worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTSTM and FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a new low-cost single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The WaferPak contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems’ website at www.aehr.com .