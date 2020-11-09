Replimune Announces Poster Presentations at the SITC 2020 Annual Meeting and a Presentation at the SITC 2020 Annual Meeting Virtual Press Conference

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), a biotechnology company developing oncolytic immuno-gene therapies derived from its Immulytic™ platform, announced that the posters being presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) annual meeting being held virtually from November 9-14, 2020 are now available on the Company’s website. In addition, the Company has been selected to participate in the SITC 2020 Virtual Press Conference being held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 7:45 AM ET where the principal investigator will discuss the Company’s poster titled “An Open-label, multicenter, Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RP1, an enhanced potency oncolytic HSV, combined with nivolumab: Updated results from the skin cancer cohorts”.



Details of Replimune’s poster presentations:

Title: (647) Initial results of a phase 1 trial of RP2, a first in class, enhanced potency, anti-CTLA-4 antibody expressing, oncolytic HSV as single agent and combined with nivolumab in patients with solid tumors:



Abstract Authors: Mark Middleton1, Joseph J. Sacco2, Kevin Harrington4, Anna Olsson-Brown2, Pablo Nenclares4, Francesca Aroldi1, Suzanne Thomas3, Robert S. Coffin, etc.



Presentation times: Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 5:15–5:45 p.m. EST and Friday, Nov. 13 from 4:40–5:10 p.m. EST



Location: Virtual Poster Hall



The poster is also available on the Replimune website linked here.

Title: (650) An Open-label, multicenter, Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RP1, an enhanced potency oncolytic HSV, combined with nivolumab: Updated results from the skin cancer cohorts



Abstract Authors: Mark R. Middleton, Francesca Aroldi, Joseph J. Sacco, Mohammed M. Milhem, Brendan D. Curti, Ari M. Vanderwalde, Scott Baum, Adel Samson, Anna C. Pavlick, Jason Alan Chesney, Jiaxin Niu, Terence Duane Rhodes, Tawnya Lynn Bowles, Robert Conry, AnnaOlsson-Brown, Douglas Earl Laux, Praveen Bommareddy, Alex Deterding, Robert S. Coffin, Kevin Harrington



Presentation times: Thursday, Nov. 12 from 4:50–5:20 p.m. EST and Saturday, Nov. 14 from 1–1:30 p.m. EST



Location: Virtual Poster Hall



The poster is also available on the Replimune website linked here. Supporting slides with patient examples are linked here.

About Replimune

Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 to develop the next generation of oncolytic immune-gene therapies for the treatment of cancer. Replimune is developing novel, proprietary therapeutics intended to improve the direct cancer-killing effects of selective virus replication and the potency of the immune response to the tumor antigens released. Replimune’s Immulytic™ platform is designed to maximize systemic immune activation, in particular to tumor neoantigens, through robust viral-mediated immunogenic tumor cell killing and the delivery of optimal combinations of immune-activating proteins to the tumor and draining lymph nodes. The approach is expected to be highly synergistic with immune checkpoint blockade and other approaches to cancer treatment across a broad range of cancers. Replimune intends to progress these therapies rapidly through clinical development in combination with other immuno-oncology products with complementary mechanisms of action. For more information, please visit www.replimune.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our expectations about our cash runway, the advancement of our clinical trials, our plans to initiate new clinical trials, our goals to develop and commercialize our product candidates, patient enrollments in our existing and planned clinical trials and the timing thereof, the potential impact of COVID-19 on our operations and milestones, and other statements identified by words such as “could,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future performance, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These factors include risks related to our limited operating history, our ability to generate positive clinical trial results for our product candidates, the costs and timing of operating our in-house manufacturing facility, the timing and scope of regulatory approvals, changes in laws and regulations to which we are subject, competitive pressures, our ability to identify additional product candidates, political and global macro factors including the impact of the coronavirus as a global pandemic and related public health issues, and other risks as may be detailed from time to time in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our actual results could differ materially from the results described in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements.

