Mission Produce to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- OXNARD, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Produce, Inc. (“Mission” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVO) today announced Steve Barnard, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Bryan Giles, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference.



The Company will be presenting virtually on November 18, 2020 at 12:00 PM ET. The presentation and related materials will be available to all interested parties through a live audio webcast accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.missionproduce.com/.

About Mission Produce, Inc.

Mission Produce is the world’s most advanced avocado network and recognized leader in the worldwide avocado business. For over 35 years Mission has been sourcing, producing and distributing fresh avocados, servicing retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The vertically integrated Company owns 11,000 acres globally and operates four state-of-the-art avocado packing facilities in key growing locations including California, Mexico & Peru and has additional sourcing capabilities in Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, New Zealand, & South Africa. Mission’s global distribution network includes eleven forward distribution centers in North America, China & Europe that offer value-added services such as ripening, bagging, custom packing and logistical management. Mission is the largest global supplier of the World’s Finest Avocados, for more information please visit worldsfinestavocados.com.

