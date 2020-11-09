Jounce Therapeutics to Participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat at Cowen 2020 IO Next Summit

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced that Jounce management will participate in a fireside chat at the Cowen 2020 IO Next Summit on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting "Events & Presentations" in the Investors and Media section of the company's website at www.jouncetx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived for 30 days following the presentation.

About Jounce Therapeutics:

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients through a biomarker-driven approach. Jounce currently has multiple development stage programs ongoing while simultaneously advancing additional early-stage assets from its robust discovery engine based on its Translational Science Platform. Jounce’s most advanced product candidate, vopratelimab, is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, and is currently being studied in the SELECT Phase 2 trial. JTX-4014 is a PD-1 inhibitor intended for combination use in the SELECT trial and with Jounce’s broader pipeline. Jounce’s next development stage product candidate, JTX-8064, is a LILRB2 (ILT4) receptor antagonist shown to reprogram immune-suppressive tumor associated macrophages to an anti-tumor state. A Phase 1 trial evaluating JTX-8064 is planned to begin enrollment in the fourth quarter of 2020. Additionally, Jounce exclusively licensed worldwide rights to JTX-1811, a monoclonal antibody targeting CCR8 and designed to selectively deplete T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment, to Gilead Sciences, Inc. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com.

