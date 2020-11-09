Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Chinagoods Platform, the Official Website of Yiwu Market, Makes Trade Easier

The official website of Yiwu market -- http://www.Chinagoods.com/ -- was officially launched on October 21st. Chinagoods platform is developed and operated by Yiwu China Commodities City as well as serving 2 million small and micro enterprises in the upstream of the industrial chain with the resource of 75,000 physical shops in Yiwu market. Since the start of online testing in April this year, the platform has been settled in more than 50,000 merchants and more than 500,000 registered purchasers.

Chinagoods platform is data-driven and connects the supply and demand sides in production design, exhibition and transaction, logistics warehousing, financial credit and other aspects. It integrates online services, online exhibition and transactions, convenient customs clearance, information logistics, digital warehousing, global supply chain services, credit data collection and application, supply chain financial empowerment and other functions to build a frame system of “market entity + business platform + service platform + infrastructure”, which provides accurate, efficient and convenient integrated market trade services.

Chinagoods platform originated from the trend of digital transformation of Yiwu Commodities City. Based on the mature offline market operation system, it opens a new chapter of market development by focusing on giving full play to the overall resource advantages of Yiwu Commodities Market, integrating the industry chain in a transparent and efficient way and endowing the traditional market trade with new forms and connotations to bring a bright future for the business development of Yiwu through a new format of digital trade.

Official website of Yiwu market: http://www.Chinagoods.com/

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Yiwu Market.

Media Contact: Guangzhou Taikunchi Advertising Co., Ltd Ziyu Yan Tel: +86139 2221 8503 Email: 706955815@qq.com Website: https://en.Chinagoods.com/

