Americans Residing In Urban Areas Find Certain FI Crises Unforgivable More So Than Those In Suburban And Rural Areas
New survey also finds that income and education impact which crises would lead Americans to dropping their bank
The results of our latest consumer survey show that financial institutions must know who their customers are and understand the role of demographics.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- York Public Relations, the nation’s only crisis PR firm dedicated exclusively to mitigating crises for financial institutions and fintechs, released its latest survey revealing that Americans residing in urban areas are more likely to end a relationship with their bank or credit union after certain crises compared to those in suburban and rural areas. The survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of York Public Relations, garnering responses from 2,053 U.S. adults age 18 and older.
— Mary York, CEO of York Public Relations
According to the survey, those residing in urban areas are more likely than those residing in suburban and rural areas to say each of the following occurring would cause them to leave a bank:
• Bank employee was involved in an organizational misdeed (28% vs. 19% & 20%)
• Bank received negative reviews/comments on social media (23% vs. 14% each)
• Local branch experienced a robbery (19% vs. 7% & 10%)
Income and education also appear to impact which crises would lead Americans to drop their bank. The survey found that Americans with an annual household income of $50k or more are more likely than those with a household income of less than $50k to say they would leave a bank if it experienced certain crises (89% vs. 79%).
Additionally, those with a household income of less than $50k are less likely than those with a household income of $75k-$99k to say they would leave a bank if it experienced a data breach/cybersecurity fraud (40% vs. 49%) and less likely than those with a household income of $100k or more to say they would leave if a bank employee was involved in an organizational misdeed (18% vs. 26%).
Looking at the impact of education, those with more education (at least some college) are more likely than those with a high school degree or less to say they would leave a bank if it had FDIC/government violations (59% vs. 50%).
“The results of our latest consumer survey show that financial institutions must know who their customers are and understand the role of demographics, as this may shed some light on how they are perceived during different organizational crises,” said Mary York, CEO of York Public Relations. “What influences one group may be different from others. For instance, a branch robbery in Chicago may cause customers in that community to leave that institution at twice the rate compared to a branch robbery in Galena, Illinois.”
About York Public Relations
York Public Relations is the nation’s only crisis public relations firm dedicated exclusively to financial institutions and fintechs. The firm serves clients ranging from community banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders, early- and late-stage fintech startups, and public and privately-held financial technology companies. For more information, please visit www.yorkpublicrelations.com.
Survey Method
This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of York Public Relations from October 6-8, 2020 among 2,053 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Mary York at mary@yorkpublicrelations.com.
