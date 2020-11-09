ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN), a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided an update on its clinical activities.



Dr Carl Firth, Chief Executive Officer, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, said: “The third quarter saw great progress being made on multiple fronts for ASLAN. We resumed our multiple ascending dose (MAD) study of ASLAN004 following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and quickly completed recruitment of the second cohort, which we believe is an indicator of the scale of the unmet need we aim to address in atopic dermatitis. Recruitment of the third cohort is underway from sites in the US, Australia and Singapore, and we expect to announce new, unblinded data in early 2021. The move of our primary listing to the US is now complete and aligned with our plans to initiate a global Phase 2b study in atopic dermatitis in 2021 and new clinical studies of ASLAN003 in autoimmune disease.”

Third quarter 2020 and recent business highlights

Clinical development

ASLAN004

Investigational New Drug application submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration became effective and Clinical Trial Notification cleared by the Therapeutics Goods Administration in Australia.

Seven new clinical sites opened in the US and Australia designed to support recruitment of patients into the ongoing MAD study.

Initiated recruitment of patients into third dose cohort in October at sites in the US, Australia and Singapore following successful safety review of second cohort that resumed recruitment in August. ASLAN004 was found to be well tolerated at 400mg and the Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) recommend that the MAD study continue as planned.

ASLAN003

Announced plans to develop ASLAN003, ASLAN’s next generation inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH), in autoimmune conditions, such as multiple sclerosis, following review of the data generated on ASLAN003 and discussions with experts in the field. ASLAN believes that ASLAN003 has a potential best in class profile as a potent oral DHODH inhibitor targeting autoimmune indications.

Appointed renowned neurologist Professor Gavin Giovannoni, Chair of Neurology, Blizard Institute, Barts and The London School of Medicine and Dentistry, as a scientific advisor to the Company. ASLAN will work with Professor Giovannoni on the clinical development plan of ASLAN003.

Based on previous observations of anti-viral activity against Dengue and Zika viruses, ASLAN recently determined that ASLAN003 has nanomolar potency against SARS-CoV-2 in Vero E6 cells (EC50 = 1.4 nM) and is assessing the potential of ASLAN003 as a treatment for COVID-19 and other viral infections.

Corporate updates

Appointed Dr Kenneth Kobayashi as Chief Medical Officer. Dr Kobayashi most recently worked at Dermira, where he was responsible for the development of lebrikizumab, and previously held roles at Novartis and LEO Pharma. Dr Kobayashi brings more than 25 years of experience in drug development, clinical practice and regulatory affairs as a Dermatology expert.

Movement of primary listing to the Nasdaq Global Market and delisting from the Taipei Exchange completed in August. ASLAN has retained its listing of American Depositary Shares (ADS) on Nasdaq in the United States.

Anticipated upcoming milestones

Interim, unblinded data on ASLAN004 from the 3 dose cohorts (up to 24 patients) and initiation of the expansion cohort (an additional 18 patients) expected in early 2021.

Completion of MAD clinical study of ASLAN004 in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) patients expected in 1H 2021.

Initiation of Phase 2b study of ASLAN004 for AD expected in 2021.

Third quarter 2020 financial highlights

Cash used in operations for the third quarter of 2020 was US$2.6 million compared to US$7.0 million in the same period in 2019.

Research and development expenses were US$2.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to US$4.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was driven by the completion of clinical studies related to varlitinib.

General and administrative expenses were US$1.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to US$1.1 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was US$3.5 million compared to a net loss of US$5.2 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$12.1 million as of September 30, 2020 (this includes US$0.9 million of cash received in connection with the ADS scheme that will be paid to our depository agent in 4Q 2020) compared to US$22.2 million as of 31 December 2019. Weighted average ADS outstanding for the third quarter of 2020 was 38.0 million (or equivalent) compared to 32.0 million (or equivalent) for the third quarter of 2019. One ADS is the equivalent of five ordinary shares.





ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET1

(in US dollars)

December 31, 2019

(audited) September 30, 2020

(unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,203,031 $ 12,060,285 Prepayments 68,923 341,979 Total current assets 22,271,954 12,402,264 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 68,256 59,002 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 132,160 57,829 Property, plant and equipment 38,333 19,942 Right-of-use assets 727,866 528,751 Intangible assets 2,845 402 Refundable deposits 108,076 108,542 Total non-current assets 1,077,536 774,468 TOTAL ASSETS $ 23,349,490 $ 13,176,732 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade payables $ 1,871,843 $ 2,248,833 Other payables 3,246,842 2,575,322 Lease Liabilities - current 264,543 207,212 Other current liabilities - 918,150 Total current liabilities 5,383,228 5,949,517 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 262,350 262,350 Long-term borrowings 17,065,305 17,499,074 Long-term borrowing from related parties 566,176 603,704 Lease liabilities - non-current 490,835 351,935 Other non-current liabilities 184,870 253,596 Total non-current liabilities 18,569,536 18,970,659 Total liabilities 23,952,764 24,920,176 EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO STOCKHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY Ordinary shares 61,366,844 61,366,844 Capital surplus 116,495,710 116,495,710 Accumulated deficits (179,484,825 ) (189,966,716 ) Other reserves (55,084 ) (129,415 ) Total equity attributable to stockholders of the Company (1,677,355 ) (12,233,577 ) NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 1,074,081 490,133 Total equity (603,274 ) (11,743,444 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 23,349,490 $ 13,176,732



ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)1

(in US dollars, unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30 For the Nine Months Ended September 30 2019 2020 2019 2020 NET REVENUE $ - $ - $ 3,000,000 $ - COST OF REVENUE - - (425,000 ) - GROSS PROFIT - - 2,575,000 - OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative expenses (1,111,697 ) (1,347,487 ) (5,253,502 ) (4,135,910 ) Research and development expenses (4,145,827 ) (2,185,322 ) (13,883,992 ) (6,432,497 ) Total operating expenses (5,257,524 ) (3,532,809 ) (19,137,494 ) (10,568,407 ) LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (5,257,524 ) (3,532,809 ) (16,562,494 ) (10,568,407 ) NON-OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES Interest income 206 222 144,417 438 Other gains and losses 199,054 (199,005 ) (38,290 ) 192,430 Finance costs (206,596 ) (243,516 ) (608,502 ) (921,153 ) Total non-operating income and expenses (7,336 ) (442,299 ) (502,375 ) (728,285 ) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (5,264,860 ) (3,975,108 ) (17,064,869 ) (11,296,692 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE 79,710 230,853 (395,290 ) 230,853 NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (5,185,150 ) (3,744,255 ) (17,460,159 ) (11,065,839 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Unrealized loss on investments in equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income (9,046 ) - (9,046 ) (74,331 ) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD $ (5,194,196 ) $ (3,744,255 ) $ (17,469,205 ) $ (11,140,170 ) NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO: Stockholders of the Company $ (5,194,196 ) $ (3,476,002 ) $ (17,460,159 ) $ (10,481,891 ) Non-controlling interests - (268,253 ) - (583,948 ) $ (5,194,196 ) $ (3,744,255 ) $ (17,460,159 ) $ (11,065,839 ) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO: Stockholders of the Company $ (5,194,196 ) $ (3,476,002 ) $ (17,469,205 ) $ (10,556,222 ) Non-controlling interests - (268,253 ) - (583,948 ) $ (5,194,196 ) $ (3,744,255 ) $ (17,469,205 ) $ (11,140,170 ) LOSS PER SHARE Basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighed-avg. shares outstanding (in thousands) 160,249 189,955 160,249 189,955

1 Financial Statements in US dollars are prepared by the Company and are unaudited as of September 30, 2020.



