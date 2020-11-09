Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Highlighted by Net Investment Income of $0.18 per Share

Company to Host Quarterly Conference Call at 11:00 AM ET Today

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Corp. (“we,” “us,” “our,” “GECC,” or “Great Elm BDC”), (NASDAQ: GECC), a business development company (BDC), today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.



Financial Highlights

Net investment income (“NII”) for the quarter increased quarter-over-quarter to $1.9 million, as compared to NII of $0.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as the Company reported a full period of NII following the strategic repositioning of its portfolio in the prior quarter

NII per share increased to $0.18, as compared to NII per share of $0.09 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020

As of September 30, 2020, Great Elm BDC’s asset coverage ratio was approximately 150.9%, up from 144.5% as of June 30, 2020 and up from 141.1% as of March 31, 2020, compared to a minimum asset coverage ratio of 150.0%

Net assets on September 30, 2020 grew to approximately $60.5 million, as compared to net assets of $53.2 million at June 30, 2020 and $50.8 million at March 31, 2020.

NAV per share on September 30, 2020 increased to $5.53, from $5.10 per share at June 30, 2020

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, we repurchased $5.3 million in aggregate principal of our senior notes at a weighted average price of $19.16 per note

Rights Offering

Subsequent to quarter end, on October 1, 2020, the Company successfully completed a non-transferable rights offering which entitled holders of rights to purchase one new share of common stock for each right held at a subscription price of $2.95 per share. In total, the Company sold 10,761,950 shares of its common stock for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $31.7 million.

As of October 1, 2020, total shares outstanding were 21,703,720 (see selected pro-forma balance sheet information in attached tables)

NAV per share at September 30, 2020 was $4.18 after giving effect to the rights offering

Asset coverage ratio was approximately 176.5% after giving effect to the rights offering

The parent company of our external manager owns more than 25.4% of outstanding shares following the rights offering

Management Commentary

Peter A. Reed, GECC’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “This was an excellent turnaround quarter, as Great Elm BDC achieved NII growth during the quarter as a result of continued outperformance from specialty finance investments. We believe there are attractive new investment opportunities at compelling values on a risk-adjusted return basis during this period of dislocation in the market. We expect to utilize the proceeds from our recent rights offering to proactively seek investments in the specialty finance market. Since the beginning of our repositioning last quarter we have achieved a number of objectives: strengthening our capital base, which will allow us to grow our investment portfolio, monetizing and redeploying over $80 million of our portfolio, and covering our distribution through a combination of investment income and realized gains.”

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of September 30, 2020, we held 34 debt investments, totaling approximately $136.1 million and representing 80.3% of the fair market value of our total investments. First lien and/or secured debt investments comprised 98.5% of the fair market value of our debt investments.

As of the same date, we held 8 equity investments, totaling approximately $33.4 million and representing 19.7% of the fair market value of our total investments.

As of September 30, 2020, the weighted average current yield on our debt portfolio was 10.1%. Floating rate instruments comprised approximately 59.4% of the fair market value of debt investments.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, we deployed approximately $34.5 million into six investments(1), at a weighted average current yield of 12.3% The weighted average price of the debt deployment activity was 91% of par.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, we monetized, in part or in full, 12 investments for approximately $18.2 million(2), at a weighted average current yield of 9.6%. The weighted average realized price was 97% of par.

Financial Review

Total investment income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was approximately $6.0 million, or $0.56 per share. Total expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were approximately $4.0 million, or $0.38 per share.

Net realized losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were approximately $0.1 million, or $0.02 per share. Net unrealized appreciation from investments for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was approximately $6.0 million, or $0.56 per share.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2020, our cash balance was approximately $12.6 million, exclusive of holdings of United States Treasury Bills and restricted cash. Total debt outstanding as of September 30, 2020 was $118.7 million, comprised of our 6.50% senior notes due September 2022 (NASDAQ: GECCL), our 6.50% senior notes due June 2024 (NASDAQ: GECCN) and our 6.75% senior notes due January 2025 (NASDAQ: GECCM). During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, we repurchased $5.3 million in aggregate principal of our senior notes at a weighted average price of $21.30 per note. Importantly, as of September 30, 2020, we had no secured credit facility, which allows for greater flexibility in the use of our cash and other assets.

As of September 30, 2020, our asset coverage ratio was approximately 150.9%, up from 144.5% as of June 30, 2020 and 141.1% as of March 31, 2020.



Distributions

Great Elm BDC also announced this morning that its Board set the distribution for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 at $0.10 per quarter.

The distributions will be paid in cash and covered by net investment income. The record and payment dates for the distribution are expected to be set by GECC in December pursuant to authority granted by the Board.

About Great Elm Capital Corp.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this communication that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “designed,” “seek,” “continue,” “upside,” “potential” and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in the statements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are: conditions in the credit markets, the price of GECC common stock, the performance of GECC’s portfolio and investment manager and risks associated with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on GECC and its portfolio companies. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in GECC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC. GECC assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any duty to, update any forward-looking statements contained in this communication or to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

Endnotes:

(1) This includes new deals, additional fundings (inclusive of those on revolving credit facilities), refinancings and capitalized PIK income. Amounts included herein do not include investments in short-term securities, including United States Treasury Bills.

(2) This includes scheduled principal payments, prepayments, sales and repayments (inclusive of those on revolving credit facilities). Amounts included herein do not include investments in short-term securities, including United States Treasury Bills.

GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (unaudited)

Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts)

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Investments Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments, at fair value

(amortized cost of $144,747 and $168,269, respectively) $ 110,194 $ 147,412 Non-affiliated, non-controlled short-term investments, at fair value

(amortized cost of $74,983 and $85,733, respectively) 74,980 85,733 Affiliated investments, at fair value

(amortized cost of $107,256 and $102,704, respectively) 39,364 40,608 Controlled investments, at fair value

(amortized cost of $18,740 and $10,601, respectively) 19,928 9,595 Total investments 244,466 283,348 Cash and cash equivalents 12,570 4,606 Restricted cash 600 - Receivable for investments sold 1,531 - Interest receivable 4,091 2,350 Dividends receivable - 14 Due from portfolio company 750 617 Due from affiliates - 15 Prepaid expenses and other assets 497 89 Total assets $ 264,505 $ 291,039 Liabilities Notes payable 6.50% due September 18, 2022 (including unamortized discount

of $566 and $839, respectively) $ 29,727 $ 31,792 Notes payable 6.75% due January 31, 2025 (including unamortized discount

of $1,107 and $1,321, respectively) 44,503 45,078 Notes payable 6.50% due June 30, 2024 (including unamortized discount

of $1,639 and $2,058, respectively) 41,184 42,942 Payable for investments purchased 77,120 72,749 Interest payable 366 354 Distributions payable 908 1,338 Accrued incentive fees payable 8,967 8,157 Due to affiliates 781 997 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 485 743 Total liabilities $ 204,041 $ 204,150 Commitments and contingencies $ - $ - Net Assets Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized,

10,941,770 shares issued and outstanding and 10,062,682 shares issued and

outstanding, respectively) $ 109 $ 101 Additional paid-in capital 196,742 193,114 Accumulated losses (136,387 ) (106,326 ) Total net assets $ 60,464 $ 86,889 Total liabilities and net assets $ 264,505 $ 291,039 Net asset value per share $ 5.53 $ 8.63





GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Investment Income: Interest income from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments $ 2,718 $ 4,477 $ 9,800 $ 11,999 Affiliated investments 246 216 716 627 Affiliated investments (PIK) 1,321 1,124 3,842 2,939 Controlled investments 90 282 188 1,335 Controlled investments (PIK) - 101 - 684 Total interest income 4,375 6,200 14,546 17,584 Dividend income from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments 401 196 404 407 Controlled investments 880 480 1,760 1,280 Total dividend income 1,281 676 2,164 1,687 Other income from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments 295 5 351 137 Affiliated investments - - - 2 Affiliated investments (PIK) - 108 75 564 Controlled investments - 13 12 52 Total other income 295 126 438 755 Total investment income $ 5,951 $ 7,002 $ 17,148 $ 20,026 Expenses: Management fees $ 609 $ 759 $ 1,898 $ 2,207 Incentive fees 482 654 810 2,099 Administration fees 152 282 547 734 Custody fees 20 15 59 45 Directors’ fees 49 51 151 150 Professional services 287 243 794 711 Interest expense 2,225 2,308 6,920 5,333 Other expenses 194 71 468 349 Total expenses $ 4,018 $ 4,383 $ 11,647 $ 11,628 Net investment income $ 1,933 $ 2,619 $ 5,501 $ 8,398 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses): Net realized gain (loss) on investment transactions from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments $ (262 ) $ 97 $ (11,760 ) $ 1,115 Controlled investments - 154 - 154 Repurchase of debt 120 - 1,237 - Total net realized gain (loss) (142 ) 251 (10,523 ) 1,269 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investment transactions from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments 3,544 (8,075 ) (13,699 ) (7,357 ) Affiliated investments 319 (4,096 ) (5,796 ) (7,666 ) Controlled investments 2,050 (345 ) 2,194 (600 ) Total net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) 5,913 (12,516 ) (17,301 ) (15,623 ) Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) $ 5,771 $ (12,265 ) $ (27,824 ) $ (14,354 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 7,704 $ (9,646 ) $ (22,323 ) $ (5,956 ) Net investment income per share (basic and diluted): $ 0.18 $ 0.26 $ 0.53 $ 0.81 Earnings per share (basic and diluted): $ 0.72 $ (0.96 ) $ (2.17 ) $ (0.58 ) Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted): 10,660,894 10,062,682 10,307,771 10,312,561





GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.

Pro-Forma Balance Sheet Information (unaudited)

Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts)