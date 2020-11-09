Calithera Biosciences Presents New Preclinical Data for CB-668 at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2020 Annual Meeting

IL4I1 inhibitor shows immune-mediated anti-tumor activity

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALA), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer and other life-threatening diseases, announced that new preclinical data for the company’s novel IL4I1 inhibitor CB-668 will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Virtual Annual Meeting 2020.



CB-668 is a potent, selective, small-molecule, oral inhibitor of IL4I1, an amino acid oxidase that inhibits anti-tumor immunity and promotes tumor growth. IL4I1 regulates several aspects of adaptive immunity, including inhibition of cytotoxic T cells through its production of both hydrogen peroxide and activators of the aryl hydrocarbon receptor. CB-668 increases pro-inflammatory gene expression in tumors leading to an anti-tumor effect in mouse tumor models. Calithera has selected CB-668 as a clinical candidate and IND-enabling studies are ongoing.

“We are excited to share these new preclinical data on CB-668, which is the first compound in development designed to target IL4I1,” said Susan Molineaux, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Calithera. “Given the overexpression of IL4I1 in human tumors, particulary ovarian tumors and B cell lymphomas, CB-668 has the potential to provide a new therapeutic approach for a variety of cancer types.”

The preclinical data being presented by Andrew MacKinnon, Ph.D., demonstrate that CB-668 is a potent and selective inhibitor of IL4I1, exhibiting immune-mediated, single agent activity in syngeneic mouse tumor models. CB-668 was well-tolerated at efficacious doses in animal studies. In addition, CB-668 augments checkpoint inhibitors in these models.

Title: Anti-tumor activity of CB-668, a potent, selective and orally bioavailable small-molecule inhibitor of the immuno-suppressive enzyme Interleukin 4 (IL-4)-Induced Gene 1 (IL4I1)

Abstract: #506

Location: SITC Virtual Poster Hall

Dates/Times:November 11-14, 2020, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. ET

Additional meeting information can be found at the SITC website www.sitcancer.org. The CB-668 poster presentation will be available at www.calithera.com on the Publications page beginning November 11th.

About Calithera

Calithera Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of targeted therapies that disrupt cellular metabolic pathways to preferentially block tumor cells and enhance immune-cell activity. Driven by a commitment to rigorous science and a passion for improving the lives of people impacted by cancer and other life-threatening diseases, Calithera is advancing a pipeline of first-in-clinic, oral therapeutics to meaningfully expand treatment options available to patients. Calithera is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For more information about Calithera, please visit www.calithera.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "poised" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the timing of Calithera’s clinical trials, the review, registration and approval of CB-668 by the FDA, and the safety and efficacy of CB-668. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential product candidates that Calithera develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all. In addition, clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release. Such product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or successfully commercialized. The failure to meet expectations with respect to any of the foregoing matters may have a negative effect on Calithera's stock price. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors affecting Calithera's business can be found in Calithera's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Calithera disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

