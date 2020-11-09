Sol-Gel to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences in November 2020
/EIN News/ -- NESS ZIONA, Israel, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ: SLGL), (“Sol-Gel”), a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, today announced that the company will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences.
H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference
|Speaker:
|Dr. Alon Seri-Levy, Chief Executive Officer
|Format:
|Corporate Presentation
|Date:
|November 12, 2020
|Time:
|8:30 AM ET
Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference
|Speakers:
|Dr. Alon Seri-Levy, Chief Executive Officer
|Gilad Mamlok, Chief Financial Officer
|John Vieira, U.S. Head of Commercialization
|Format:
|Fireside Chat
|Date:
|November 18, 2020
|Time:
|5:00 PM GMT
A live webcast of the presentations will be available under the “Events and Presentations” in the investors section of the Company’s website at www.sol-gel.com.
About Sol-Gel Technologies
Sol-Gel is a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel leverages its proprietary microencapsulation technology platform for the development of Twyneo, under investigation for the treatment of acne vulgaris, and Epsolay, under investigation for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. The Company’s pipeline also includes SGT-210, an early-stage topical epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, erlotinib, under investigation for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma, and preclinical assets tapinarof and roflumilast. For additional information, please visit www.sol-gel.com.
For further information, please contact:
Sol-Gel Contact:
Gilad Mamlok
Chief Financial Officer
+972-8-9313433
Investor Contact:
Lee Stern
Solebury Trout
+1-917-312-5998
lstern@soleburytrout.com
Source: Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.