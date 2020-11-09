Second Life Mac and Jamf Release eBook on Implementing 1-to-1 Apple iPad Programs in Schools

/EIN News/ -- SKOKIE, Ill., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widespread use of distance learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the need for 1-to-1 Apple iPad programs in schools. To provide schools best practices for implementing 1-to-1 devices, Second Life Mac and Jamf have teamed up on a free eBook: “Flattening the distance-learning curve with a 1-to-1 iPad program.” Click to tweet.



The eBook, available for download from Second Life Mac or Jamf, details the hardships schools, students and parents encountered when students began distance learning due to the pandemic, and provides insight into:

Why schools need to be prepared for distance learning even when the pandemic is resolved

Roadblocks schools face in implementing 1-to-1 device programs, including funding, fear of change, and Wifi challenges

Strategies to fund 1-to-1 technology, including new budgeting approaches

How to sell back used devices at regular intervals to lower total cost of ownership

The most lucrative time to refresh devices, and best practices for quick, flawless refreshes



“Schools with 1-to-1 technology programs were able to make the switch to distance learning without missing a beat,” said Paula Currie, vice president of procurement at Second Life Mac, the most experienced Apple buyback partner. “Unfortunately, schools without one device per student quickly fell behind, and we’d like to help make sure that doesn’t happen in the future when schools have to close due to weather or sickness.”

“Schools needed to pivot to distance learning quickly this spring, and for the 2020-2021 school year, they need to power hybrid programs but be ready to shift to virtual in a moment’s notice,” said Josh Jagdfeld, director of alliances at Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management software. “Mobile device management (MDM) solutions today enable schools to deploy, connect and manage devices quickly and painlessly, so students and teachers have the devices they need to ensure continuous learning. Combined with regular technology refreshes and the ability to sell back used iPads, schools now have an easier path to affording devices for each student.”

About Second Life Mac

Second Life Mac is disrupting the device buyback industry by coupling the best Apple lifecycle expertise with outstanding customer service, start to finish custody of devices, and the most transparent process. The used devices Second Life Mac procures from schools and businesses are refurbished, data is securely erased to Department of Defense standards, and they are resold via wholesale and retail channels. Headquartered in Skokie, Ill., the company is an Entrepreneur 360 winner, and has won awards for its innovation by EdTech Digest and Tech & Learning. More information is available at www.secondlifemac.com or on Twitter @SecondLifeMac.

