Queen Musia will be the first ever cat to release a makeup brand
She will be the first ever animal to launch a cosmetic brand worldwide.LONDON, UK, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social media influencer Queen Musia will be the first ever cat to release a cosmetic brand. The makeup brand will be named Queen Musia after its creator and owner and will be cruelty-free, organic and environmentally friendly. The first product line will include a range of eyeliners, mascaras and lipsticks.
Her spokesman stated, “Queen Musia is very demanding and picky, so we have made sure that the products will be of the highest quality.” The idea came to Queen Musia organically, since she usually receives a high number of comments and messages from fans globally saying that her eye makeup is exceptional (her big green eyes with natural black lines give the false impression that she is wearing eyeliner).
Many of her fans believe that the furry influencer wears makeup, but the features that she has are only natural. Her spokesman stated that, “Many people think that she’s not real because she looks so perfect. They have actually mistaken her for a plush toy, but all of her is 100% natural and she is indeed a real cat.”
Just like Queen Musia’s natural beauty, her makeup brand will feature organic products too. Many of her fans will be able to copy her dramatic cat-eye look, with the eyeliner and mascara range available. There hasn’t been a certain date set for the release of the makeup brand, but from what we know Queen Musia is working hard to launch in early 2021.
The beauty project is currently under works and will be released globally. The countries have not been specified yet, but all the information will soon become available next year. The makeup brand is suitable for everyone and for all ages. Her spokesman announced that, “We look forward to releasing her brand globally and we know that many are excited for the launch.”
Queen Musia is a natural model in front of the camera, which is what attracted worldwide attention to her online persona. The royal feline has over 80,000 followers on instagram and is occasionally trending on other social media platforms such as Reddit and TikTok. Her owner stated that, “She gained so many followers because she’s indeed unique and her beauty is rare. She’s immaculate. That’s why we know that people will also love her beauty range, because she strongly represents that.”
The cute kitty is notorious for having a strong and bold personality and can sometimes be a diva. Her owner stated that, “She is very particular when it comes to comfort in the house - no loud sounds and the temperature in the house should be about 70 degrees, since it can actually affect her mood and appetite.” However, her royal majesty has a fun side which she showcases in her funny videos. One of the most popular videos of hers that was also trending, is when she was sitting by a window sill and bird watching with such awe on her face. Her eccentric side and her pretty side is the perfect combination for success for an online influencer like herself.
Queen Musia has been working hard with her team to manufacture the best makeup range for her fans. But, whenever she gets free time from the busy life of being a monarch, she likes to unwind by doing some birdwatching or by travelling around the world. This pretty kitty likes to live the luxurious life by sleeping in fancy bags and being pushed around in her stroller. Her owner stated that, “When Queen Musia is not busy working towards the launch, she likes to quiet time to herself. Ironically, she’s not really a people’s person, but she’s friendly when she wants to be.”
This cute cat resides with her family in California and is an online sensation. Her videos can gain over a million views on average and her photos can usually receive a minimum of 2,000 likes daily. Queen Musia is also a very popular member in her community of cat-influencers and is followed by other major instagram pages such as ‘cats of world’.
