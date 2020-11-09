Tyson Foods expands Raised & Rooted™ brand to Europe

/EIN News/ -- VIENNA, Austria, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) today announced the European launch of its plant-based protein brand, Raised & Rooted™. This is the first expansion of the Raised & Rooted brand outside the U.S., in the brand’s pursuit to be the most loved alternative protein brand in the world.



“We’re thrilled to be launching Raised & Rooted in Europe, where there is a growing number of consumers who are adopting flexible diets,” said Brett Van de Bovenkamp, president of Tyson Foods Europe. “Our unique capabilities in R&D and innovation, combined with our international footprint and infrastructure makes us uniquely positioned to be a European market leader in alternative protein.”

The European Raised & Rooted range, which include five varieties of plant-based products, will be introduced through foodservice customers across Europe. Major foodservice and retail operators have already embraced the alternative protein segment, which is estimated to be a multi-billion-dollar category and continues to grow.

“Our Raised & Rooted™ brand has seen rapid growth since launching in the U.S. last year,” said Justin Whitmore, executive vice president of alternative protein at Tyson Foods. “Our plant-based nuggets and tenders are now sold in 10,000 stores and online, and we look forward to our continued growth. Our expertise in this category, paired with our European innovation centers positions us well to serve global markets. We are leveraging Tyson’s deep capabilities to make plant-based protein more accessible and affordable for more people around the world.”

“Our focus has been on taste and texture, and we’re confident our alternative protein products meet consumer expectations,” said Van de Bovenkamp. “We’re experts in the protein industry and have innovation centers to help us produce great tasting plant-based products on the market.”

The plant-based products, which are produced in the Netherlands with locally sourced premium ingredients, are non-GMO, non-palm oil, egg-free and contain no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. The multilingual packaging for the products contains a total of eight languages, addressing the language and labeling needs of customers. The plant-based products are packaged in a recyclable 60 percent bio-based plastic material.

Product launch highlights:

Light & Crispy Battered Nuggets

These little bites bring a delicious vegetarian twist to a family favourite. Made with fava bean and pea protein in a crispy golden batter, they contain absolutely no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives and are soy and palm oil free. Each piece is pre-fried, cooked and frozen to keep its taste and texture. Perfect as an appetizer, served with any sauce, as nibbles at a party, or as a child-friendly vegetarian option.

Crunchy Breaded Nuggets

All the goodness and power of plant protein with absolutely no compromise on flavour. Made with fava bean protein and coated in deliciously crunchy golden breadcrumbs, these nuggets contain absolutely no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives and are soy and palm oil free. Each piece is pre-fried, cooked and frozen to keep all its taste and texture. Great on a kids’ lunchtime menu with chips or as an appetizer with a choice of sauces.

Garlic & Herb Dipping Fries

A tasty alternative to traditional fries, packed with the power of plant protein. Each piece is made with fava bean protein and coated in deliciously crunchy golden batter, with no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives, soy or palm oil. They’re pre-fried, cooked and frozen, ready to serve on your snack menu with dipping sauces for a treat at any time. Or you could offer them as a vegetarian side with any main meal.

Hot & Spicy Popcorn

Put flavour and goodness on your menu with these little bites, powered by plant protein. Made with fava beans protein and covered in a spicy, crispy coating, they’re free from artificial flavours, colours and preservatives, as well as soy and palm oil. Each piece is pre-fried, cooked and frozen for convenience. Perfect to serve as a basket snack alongside drinks.

Extra Crunchy Tortilla Nachos

Add some bite to your menu with these crunchy treats. Each little triangle is made from fava bean protein and covered in a crisp tortilla coating, then pre-fried, cooked and frozen. They’re free from artificial flavours, colours and preservatives, as well as soy and palm oil, for a healthy snack with no compromise on flavour. Serve them as you would traditional nachos, with a spicy salsa, or make more of a meal with a scattering of grated cheese and chilies.

About Raised & Rooted

The Raised & Rooted brand was created by Tyson Foods to bring the power of plant protein to everyone and provide great-tasting plant-based foods that are rooted in how people eat today. Raised & Rooted products include plant-based Nuggets and Tenders in the U.S., and plant-based Nuggets, Fries, Popcorn and Tortilla Nachos in Europe. The Raised & Rooted brand of fresh and frozen meat alternatives are sold at more than 10,000 retailer stores in the U.S. and online, and through retail and foodservice operators in Europe. Visit: www.raisedandrooted.com and follow @raisedandrooted on Facebook and Instagram.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc., (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp®, and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, United States, the company has 141,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit WWW.TYSONFOODS.COM

EU Media Contact: PAULINA PADLO, +44 20 8133 33140

US Media Contact: HLI YANG, 479-290-2122 and CAROLINE AHN, 312-614-6047

